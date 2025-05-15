“I Want to Fight My Case Someday”: Acid Attack Survivor Kafi Gets 95.6% in CBSE Exam 2025

Summary Visually challenged since the age of three, Kafi has scored an astounding 95.6% in CBSE Class 12 Results 2025 in the Humanities stream, topping her school, the Institute for the Blind In a world that often judges worth by appearances, Kafi’s brilliance shines from a place no scar can touch—her spirit

When seventeen-year-old Kafi received her CBSE Class 12 results 2025 this week, there was no applause in a school auditorium, no flashbulbs or medals—but there was quiet triumph in a modest Chandigarh home. Visually challenged since the age of three, Kafi has scored an astounding 95.6% in CBSE Class 12 Results 2025 in the Humanities stream, topping her school, the Institute for the Blind.

The Telegraph Online Edugraph sat down with the young achiever, who dreams of becoming an IAS officer, to talk about her journey, her resilience, and her hope for justice. Scoring 95.6% was almost like a dream come true for her. “I did not expect the result. I was not able to believe it when I saw the list. It feels surreal. I’ve worked hard, but more than that, I’ve had to believe—when very few others did,” says Kafi, her voice trembling with emotion.

Kafi was only three years old when the incident happened. “A neighbour—during a family dispute—threw acid on me. It took away my eyes but not my future. I don't remember much from that day, but I do remember spending years in and out of hospitals. My parents were always there. They’re my pillars.”

After enduring years of intensive treatment, Kafi joined the Institute for the Blind in Chandigarh. Her father, Pawan, a peon in the Haryana Secretariat, and mother, Suman, a homemaker—both of whom studied only till Class 5—were determined to give their daughter the education they never had.

At age 10, after regaining strength and stability, Kafi leapfrogged directly from Class 2 to Class 6. The journey was not at all easy. “Initially, it was very difficult. But I kept studying and it became easier,” said Kafi, who chose Humanities as her stream.

Asking about her study approach for CBSE 12th board examination, she says, “I’ve learned how to use screen readers, and I listen to a lot of audio content—lectures, YouTube videos. I don’t always have access to Braille books, so I make do with whatever I can find. I used to study 7-8 hours daily.”

Kafi aspires to crack civil services and become an IAS officer. But her mission isn’t just academic. The family continues to pursue justice through a legal battle, and Kafi draws motivation from that too. “I’m studying hard so that one day, I can fight my own case,” she said, with quiet determination. She adds, “I believe I have a voice that deserves to be heard—and one day, I’ll make sure it is.”

A message that she wants to tell to all those who are battling with circumstances and situations is: “Don’t let your circumstances define you. Your dreams are valid. You might have to take a harder road, but if you walk it, step by step, you'll reach somewhere beautiful.”

In a world that often judges worth by appearances, Kafi’s brilliance shines from a place no scar can touch—her spirit. And that spirit is not only rewriting her future, but inspiring thousands across the country.