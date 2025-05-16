Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

APSC JE 2025 Registration Window Closes Today at apsc.nic.in- Details Inside

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 16 May 2025
15:28 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Interested applicants can apply online by visiting the Commission’s official website- apsc.nic.in
This recruitment drive for APSC JE aims to fill a total of 160 vacancies under the Junior Engineer (Civil) posts for the Water Resources Department

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will close the application window for Junior Engineer (Civil) under the Water Resources Department today, May 16, 2025. Interested applicants can apply online by visiting the Commission’s official website- apsc.nic.in.

This recruitment drive for APSC JE aims to fill a total of 160 vacancies under the Junior Engineer (Civil) posts for the Water Resources Department. To be eligible, candidates must have a three-year diploma in Civil Engineering/ Construction Technology/Civil and Planning from any technical institute recognised by AICTE.

Candidates also must be between 18 to 40 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

APSC JE Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, go to the latest updates section
  3. Click on the APSC JE (Civil) application form link
  4. Put in all the required information
  5. Pay the application fee and submit the form
  6. Keep a printout of the application form for further reference
Last updated on 16 May 2025
15:29 PM
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Recruitment
Similar stories
Tamil Nadu government

TN 11th Result 2025 OUT at tnresults.nic.in- Details to Download from DigiLocker Here

IIM Ranchi

Students at IIM Ranchi Record a 33% Increase in Highest Domestic CTC Compared to Last. . .

SSC 2025

SSC GD Result 2025 - Check Expected Date, Updated Vacancy and Selection Process

WB HS 2025

WB HS 2025 PPS & PPR Results Declared - Toppers List Revised by WBCHSE! Check All Det. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Tamil Nadu government

TN 11th Result 2025 OUT at tnresults.nic.in- Details to Download from DigiLocker Here

IIM Ranchi

Students at IIM Ranchi Record a 33% Increase in Highest Domestic CTC Compared to Last. . .

SSC 2025

SSC GD Result 2025 - Check Expected Date, Updated Vacancy and Selection Process

Sapthagiri NPS University 
University

Step into the future of education through new-age learning

WB HS 2025

WB HS 2025 PPS & PPR Results Declared - Toppers List Revised by WBCHSE! Check All Det. . .

IAT 2025

IISER Admit Card 2025 Out for May 25 Exam: Download IAT Hall Ticket at iiseradmission. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality