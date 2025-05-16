APSC JE 2025 Registration Window Closes Today at apsc.nic.in- Details Inside

Summary Interested applicants can apply online by visiting the Commission’s official website- apsc.nic.in This recruitment drive for APSC JE aims to fill a total of 160 vacancies under the Junior Engineer (Civil) posts for the Water Resources Department

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will close the application window for Junior Engineer (Civil) under the Water Resources Department today, May 16, 2025. Interested applicants can apply online by visiting the Commission’s official website- apsc.nic.in.

This recruitment drive for APSC JE aims to fill a total of 160 vacancies under the Junior Engineer (Civil) posts for the Water Resources Department. To be eligible, candidates must have a three-year diploma in Civil Engineering/ Construction Technology/Civil and Planning from any technical institute recognised by AICTE.

Candidates also must be between 18 to 40 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

APSC JE Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest updates section Click on the APSC JE (Civil) application form link Put in all the required information Pay the application fee and submit the form Keep a printout of the application form for further reference