NTA Opens CUET UG 2025 Portal for Scribe Details; Check Last Date to Fill Information Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) opened the portal for Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate 2025 (CUET UG 2025) candidates to submit details of their own scribes. Eligible candidates under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) or Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category can submit the necessary details on the official portal at cuet.nta.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the deadline to submit the scribe details on the official website is May 19. CUET UG 2025 scheduled to be held from May 13 to June 3. The exam will be held in three shifts every day. The first shift will run from 9 am to 10 am, followed by the second shift from 12 noon to 1 pm. The third and final shift is scheduled from 3 pm to 4 pm. NTA had cancelled the exam on May 14 at Kite Polytechnic, Vawoosa, Rangreth, Srinagar, due to a technical issue at the centre.

The testing agency had earlier informed that if a candidate is permitted to bring their own scribe, the scribe’s qualification should be one level below that of the candidate appearing for the exam. Also. it must be noted that PwBD candidates eligible for a scribe, whether or not they use the scribe facility, will be granted 20 minutes of additional time for every hour of the examination, as per government guidelines.

CUET UG 2025: Steps to register scribe

Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in Log in with application number and password Click the ‘Register Scribe Details’ button on the candidate home page Select the scribe option and enter the required scribe details Review the submitted details under the ‘View Application Form’ section on the left side of the homepage Verify the information on the confirmation page