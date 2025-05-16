JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Today - Check Result Updates

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to officially close the objection window for the JEE Main 2025 session 2 answer key today, i.e., May 16. Candidates who appeared for the paper 2A (BArch)/2B (BPlanning) exam and wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key must do so through the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to officially close the objection window for the JEE Main 2025 session 2 answer key today, i.e., May 16. Candidates who appeared for the paper 2A (BArch)/2B (BPlanning) exam and wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key must do so through the official website. They must also note that the processing portal will remain active till 11.50 PM.

The initial key for the exam was published earlier on May 14. Following this, NTA opened the challenge submission facility for students who wished to submit objections.

Steps to Raise Objections

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the ‘Answer Key Challenge’ option on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required details (application number and password).

Step 4: Select the question/answer to challenge.

Step 5: Upload relevant supporting documents in a single PDF file.

Step 6: Finalise the challenges submitted and proceed to pay the processing fee of ₹200 per question.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Once the challenge period ends, a panel of subject experts will review the submitted challenges. If a candidate’s challenge is found valid, the corresponding answer key will be updated. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and published on the official website.

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates on the release of the final answer key and results. They must ensure that all objections are filed before the deadline since no objections will be accepted once the window closes.

Find the direct answer key objection link here.