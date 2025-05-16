JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Today - Check Result Updates

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 16 May 2025
15:37 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to officially close the objection window for the JEE Main 2025 session 2 answer key today, i.e., May 16.
Candidates who appeared for the paper 2A (BArch)/2B (BPlanning) exam and wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key must do so through the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to officially close the objection window for the JEE Main 2025 session 2 answer key today, i.e., May 16. Candidates who appeared for the paper 2A (BArch)/2B (BPlanning) exam and wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key must do so through the official website. They must also note that the processing portal will remain active till 11.50 PM.

The initial key for the exam was published earlier on May 14. Following this, NTA opened the challenge submission facility for students who wished to submit objections.

WB HS 2025 PPS &amp; PPR Results Declared - Toppers List Revised by WBCHSE! Check All Details
WB HS 2025 PPS &amp; PPR Results Declared - Toppers List Revised by WBCHSE! Check All Details

Steps to Raise Objections

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the ‘Answer Key Challenge’ option on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required details (application number and password).

Step 4: Select the question/answer to challenge.

Step 5: Upload relevant supporting documents in a single PDF file.

Step 6: Finalise the challenges submitted and proceed to pay the processing fee of ₹200 per question.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

SSC GD Result 2025 - Check Expected Date, Updated Vacancy and Selection Process
SSC GD Result 2025 - Check Expected Date, Updated Vacancy and Selection Process

Once the challenge period ends, a panel of subject experts will review the submitted challenges. If a candidate’s challenge is found valid, the corresponding answer key will be updated. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and published on the official website.

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates on the release of the final answer key and results. They must ensure that all objections are filed before the deadline since no objections will be accepted once the window closes.

Find the direct answer key objection link here.

Last updated on 16 May 2025
15:38 PM
JEE Main 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA) Joint entrance examination (JEE) Answer Key
Similar stories
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

APSC JE 2025 Registration Window Closes Today at apsc.nic.in- Details Inside

Tamil Nadu government

TN 11th Result 2025 OUT at tnresults.nic.in- Details to Download from DigiLocker Here

IIM Ranchi

Students at IIM Ranchi Record a 33% Increase in Highest Domestic CTC Compared to Last. . .

SSC 2025

SSC GD Result 2025 - Check Expected Date, Updated Vacancy and Selection Process

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

APSC JE 2025 Registration Window Closes Today at apsc.nic.in- Details Inside

Tamil Nadu government

TN 11th Result 2025 OUT at tnresults.nic.in- Details to Download from DigiLocker Here

IIM Ranchi

Students at IIM Ranchi Record a 33% Increase in Highest Domestic CTC Compared to Last. . .

SSC 2025

SSC GD Result 2025 - Check Expected Date, Updated Vacancy and Selection Process

Sapthagiri NPS University 
University

Step into the future of education through new-age learning

WB HS 2025

WB HS 2025 PPS & PPR Results Declared - Toppers List Revised by WBCHSE! Check All Det. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality