Take your career to new heights with cutting-edge educational programmes

Posted on 15 May 2025
15:25 PM
Hindustan Business School

Hindustan Business School

Summary
HAA offers Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) courses approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA CAR 147 Basic), Ministry of Civil Aviation, Govt. of India.
Under the guidance of a highly experienced faculty and visiting professors from reputed institutions, students gain the expertise and know-how to excel in dynamic business environments, drive innovation, and take on leadership roles across global industries.

Hindustan Business School (HBS)

A lifetime of excellence begins with a world-class education HBS offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Business and Management. Our graduates are placed in leading Indian and international companies. Under the guidance of a highly experienced faculty and visiting professors from reputed institutions, students gain the expertise and know-how to excel in dynamic business environments, drive innovation, and take on leadership roles across global industries. Courses include BBA Aviation, BSc Aircraft Maintenance, BCom, BCA, BBA, and MBA, affiliated with Bengaluru North University and AICTE.

Hindustan Aviation Academy (HAA)

The majority of our students have secured placements with leading international airlines HAA is the official training partner of IndiGo Airlines at Bangalore International Airport Ltd. and AirWorks India Engineering Pvt. Ltd. to provide practical maintenance training and experience for students pursuing AME courses. HAA has also partnered with esteemed organisations such as Aviation - Malaysia, ST Engineering - Singapore, and Deccan Aviation. HAA offers Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) courses approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA CAR 147 Basic), Ministry of Civil Aviation, Govt. of India.

In response to the growing demand for skilled helicopter mechanics in India and abroad, HAA now offers a specialised B1.3 Helicopter Turbine course, ensuring students become certified Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (AME) with specialisation in helicopter maintenance.

HEA Polytechnic - (Diploma)

Empowering minds for technological excellence HEA offers full-time diploma courses designed to empower students with the technical expertise and cutting-edge skills needed to make their mark in a world of technological advancements and innovation. The diploma courses at HEA are under the purview of the Directorate of Technical Education, Govt. of Karnataka, and are approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Govt. of India.

For more details, go to: https://hindustanacademy.edu.in/

