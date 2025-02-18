Agri-Next 2025: Experts Unite to Shape the Future of Agriculture at Brainware University

Summary Brainware University, in collaboration with Just Agriculture Education Group and ISAHRD, successfully hosted the International Conference on Agri-Next: Future Trends in Agriculture (ICANFTA-2025). The event brought together scientists, academicians, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss cutting-edge agricultural innovations and strategies for a sustainable future.

Brainware University, in collaboration with Just Agriculture Education Group and ISAHRD, successfully hosted the International Conference on Agri-Next: Future Trends in Agriculture (ICANFTA-2025) from February 10 to February 12, 2025. The event brought together scientists, academicians, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss cutting-edge agricultural innovations and strategies for a sustainable future.

A Platform for Global Agricultural Dialogue

The conference featured 11 technical sessions, fostering discussions on modern agricultural tools, biotechnology, agri-tourism, and marketing strategies. The distinguished guests included Dr Ashok Kumar Patra, Honourable Vice-Chancellor, BCKV, Mohanpur, as the Chief Guest, alongside Dr Gouranga Kar, Director, ICAR-CRIJAF, Barrackpore, and Dr Pradip Dey, Director, ICAR-ATARI, Kolkata, as Guests of Honour.

The event was also graced by Mr Phalguni Mookhopadhayay, Chancellor, Brainware University, and Professor (Dr) Sankar Gangopadhyay, Vice-Chancellor, Brainware University.

Adding to the significance, Dr Himanshu Pathak, Secretary (DARE) & Director General (ICAR) conveyed his appreciation, stating, "Agriculture stands at the crossroads of transformation, where innovation, sustainability, and emerging technologies are redefining the way we produce, process, and market agricultural products. This conference serves as a crucial platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration among researchers, policymakers, industry experts, and students."

Advancing Agriculture Through Research & Innovation

The deliberations emphasised tech-driven farming solutions, promoting resilient and sustainable agricultural practices.

The event reinforced the commitment to bridging the gap between scientific research and practical applications, ensuring a forward-thinking approach to agricultural development.

With government backing and expert insights, Agri-Next 2025 has paved the way for groundbreaking advancements in agriculture, positioning India at the forefront of global agricultural innovation.