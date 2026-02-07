Brainware University Hosts AI and Workforce Transformation: HR Conclave 2026 in Kolkata

Summary The conclave brought together an eminent panel of industry leaders and HR practitioners such as IBM, TCS, NRI FinTech, Linde Global Support Services, Tech Mahindra, Lexmark | Xerox, Ericsson, Wipro, Vodafone Idea, and LTIMindtree, among others The conclave witnessed active participation from HR professionals, corporate leaders, academicians, and policy experts, fostering meaningful knowledge exchange and interdisciplinary collaboration

Brainware University successfully hosted the AI and Workforce Transformation: HR Conclave 2026 on 31st January 2026 at the prestigious Bengal Club, Kolkata, creating a vibrant platform for dialogue between industry and academia across the domains of IT, Management, and Human Resources.

The conclave brought together an eminent panel of industry leaders and HR practitioners representing leading global organisations such as IBM, Tata Consultancy Services, NRI FinTech, Linde Global Support Services, Tech Mahindra, Lexmark | Xerox, Ericsson, Wipro, Vodafone Idea, and LTIMindtree, among others. The presence of seasoned professionals enriched discussions with real-world insights and strategic perspectives on workforce evolution in the age of artificial intelligence.

The central focus of the conclave was the transformative impact of AI on workforce management. Deliberations explored AI-driven applications in talent acquisition, employee engagement, performance analytics, HR automation, and the growing importance of ethical and human-centric AI deployment. Panelists emphasised how AI can enhance decision-making while reinforcing the role of empathy, inclusivity, and leadership in organisational cultures.

The conclave witnessed active participation from HR professionals, corporate leaders, academicians, and policy experts, fostering meaningful knowledge exchange and interdisciplinary collaboration. Discussions also addressed critical challenges such as workforce upskilling, organisational agility, employee well-being, and ethical governance in an increasingly automated workplace.

Through insightful conversations and shared best practices, the HR Conclave 2026 underscored the need for responsible AI adoption aligned with enlightened leadership. The event successfully charted actionable pathways where advanced technologies and human resource expertise converge to build sustainable, inclusive, and future-ready workplaces, reaffirming Brainware University’s commitment to thought leadership and industry engagement.