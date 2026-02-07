HR Conclave

Brainware University Hosts AI and Workforce Transformation: HR Conclave 2026 in Kolkata

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Feb 2026
12:06 PM

Brainware University

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The conclave brought together an eminent panel of industry leaders and HR practitioners such as IBM, TCS, NRI FinTech, Linde Global Support Services, Tech Mahindra, Lexmark | Xerox, Ericsson, Wipro, Vodafone Idea, and LTIMindtree, among others
The conclave witnessed active participation from HR professionals, corporate leaders, academicians, and policy experts, fostering meaningful knowledge exchange and interdisciplinary collaboration

Brainware University successfully hosted the AI and Workforce Transformation: HR Conclave 2026 on 31st January 2026 at the prestigious Bengal Club, Kolkata, creating a vibrant platform for dialogue between industry and academia across the domains of IT, Management, and Human Resources.

The conclave brought together an eminent panel of industry leaders and HR practitioners representing leading global organisations such as IBM, Tata Consultancy Services, NRI FinTech, Linde Global Support Services, Tech Mahindra, Lexmark | Xerox, Ericsson, Wipro, Vodafone Idea, and LTIMindtree, among others. The presence of seasoned professionals enriched discussions with real-world insights and strategic perspectives on workforce evolution in the age of artificial intelligence.

The central focus of the conclave was the transformative impact of AI on workforce management. Deliberations explored AI-driven applications in talent acquisition, employee engagement, performance analytics, HR automation, and the growing importance of ethical and human-centric AI deployment. Panelists emphasised how AI can enhance decision-making while reinforcing the role of empathy, inclusivity, and leadership in organisational cultures.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conclave witnessed active participation from HR professionals, corporate leaders, academicians, and policy experts, fostering meaningful knowledge exchange and interdisciplinary collaboration. Discussions also addressed critical challenges such as workforce upskilling, organisational agility, employee well-being, and ethical governance in an increasingly automated workplace.

Through insightful conversations and shared best practices, the HR Conclave 2026 underscored the need for responsible AI adoption aligned with enlightened leadership. The event successfully charted actionable pathways where advanced technologies and human resource expertise converge to build sustainable, inclusive, and future-ready workplaces, reaffirming Brainware University’s commitment to thought leadership and industry engagement.

Last updated on 07 Feb 2026
12:07 PM
HR Conclave Brainware University
Similar stories
Annual Festival

IIEST Shibpur Celebrates Annual Art Festival “Kriti 6.0” With Creativity and Inno. . .

Heritage Institute of Technology Kolkata (HITK)

Hult Prize OnCampus 2026 at Heritage Institute of Technology Brings Together 110 Stud. . .

Vivekananda Mission School

Swami Vivekananda’s 163rd Birth Anniversary Celebrated with Devotion at Vivekananda. . .

School Events

Annual School Carnival Returns at GD Birla Centre for Education for Third Year with F. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Annual Festival

IIEST Shibpur Celebrates Annual Art Festival “Kriti 6.0” With Creativity and Inno. . .

TS ICET

TS ICET 2026 Notification Released; Announces Registration Date

Heritage Institute of Technology Kolkata (HITK)

Hult Prize OnCampus 2026 at Heritage Institute of Technology Brings Together 110 Stud. . .

Vivekananda Mission School

Swami Vivekananda’s 163rd Birth Anniversary Celebrated with Devotion at Vivekananda. . .

Punjab National Bank

PNB Invites Applications for 5,138 Apprentice Posts; Know Registration Date, Eligibil. . .

NEET counselling

MP NEET PG Counselling 2025: DME Releases Round 3 Merit List; 5,344 Candidates Qualif. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality