'BlitZ 2025' at NSHM Durgapur: A Celebration of Talent, Industry and Global Cuisine

NSHM Knowledge Campus, Durgapur, hosted BlitZ 2025, its annual student fest – uniting institutions from across the district.

NSHM Knowledge Campus, Durgapur, dazzled with BlitZ 2025, its annual student fest, held on February 19, 2025 – uniting institutions from across the district in a spectacular showcase of talent, culture, and industry-academia collaboration.
A much anticipated event, BlitZ 2025 presented an electrifying lineup of activities, including cultural performances, high-stakes technical competitions, adrenaline-pumping gaming championships, and fiercely contested sports tournaments.

A much anticipated event, BlitZ 2025 presented an electrifying lineup of activities, including cultural performances, high-stakes technical competitions, adrenaline-pumping gaming championships, and fiercely contested sports tournaments. One of the festival’s standout attractions was Europanier — the European Food Fest, meticulously curated by the NSHM Institute of Hotel and Tourism Management. Showcasing the expertise of students trained in Europe, the fest offered an exquisite selection of French, Italian, and Spanish delicacies, seamlessly blending tradition with modern culinary artistry.

Speaking about the significance of BlitZ 2025, Francis Antony, Trustee at NSHM Knowledge Campus, Durgapur, stated, “BlitZ is an emotion for our students, fostering competition, teamwork, and creativity. This year, with extensive participation from institutions and active industry engagement, BIitZ 2025 serves as a collaborative bridge between academia and industry, offering students exposure and networking opportunities for the future."

BlitZ 2025 culminated on February 22, 2025 with a grand closing ceremony, featuring esteemed guests and a prestigious awards segment, making it an unforgettable experience for all participants.

About NSHM Knowledge Campus, Durgapur

NSHM Knowledge Campus, Durgapur, is a premier institution dedicated to nurturing future-ready professionals through a blend of experiential learning and industry-aligned curricula. Offering diverse programmes across management, technology, media, hospitality, and health sciences, NSHM emphasises academic excellence, hands-on training, and global exposure. With a commitment to innovation, skill enhancement, and holistic development, the campus cultivates a vibrant learning environment that empowers students to thrive in their careers and make meaningful contributions to society.

