IIT Bombay, State University of New York Tie-Up to Focus on AI, Innovation and Joint Research

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and the State University of New York (SUNY) Old Westbury have announced a new partnership aimed at expanding educational and research opportunities. The collaboration is expected to pave the way for innovative academic programmes, faculty exchanges and joint research initiatives, further deepening bilateral engagement in higher education.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and the State University of New York (SUNY) Old Westbury have announced a new partnership aimed at expanding educational and research opportunities in science, engineering and emerging technologies. The collaboration is expected to pave the way for innovative academic programmes, faculty exchanges and joint research initiatives, further deepening bilateral engagement in higher education.

The partnership was formalised through the signing of a Letter of Intent by IIT Bombay Director Professor Shireesh Kedare and SUNY Old Westbury President Dr Timothy E. Sams. The agreement was signed in the presence of the Consul General of India in New York Binaya Pradhan. Under the proposed collaboration, the two institutions will work together to develop new academic offerings across multiple levels in science and engineering, with a particular emphasis on rapidly evolving fields such as artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies.

According to a statement issued by SUNY Old Westbury, the institutions will also explore opportunities for collaborative research and innovation. Initial plans include the exchange of faculty members and researchers, joint academic projects, and the organisation of conferences, seminars and symposia that promote knowledge-sharing and interdisciplinary engagement. These activities will serve as the foundation for broader academic collaborations and the eventual development of new degree programmes.

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Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who attended the event virtually, welcomed the initiative and highlighted its potential to strengthen cooperation in engineering, technology, multidisciplinary research and future-focused domains. IIT Bombay

The announcement received support from senior policymakers and education leaders from India. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who attended the event virtually along with Higher Education Secretary Dr Vineet Joshi and India’s Ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra, welcomed the initiative and highlighted its potential to strengthen cooperation in engineering, technology, multidisciplinary research and future-focused domains. He noted that such partnerships contribute to the enrichment of research ecosystems, create new learning opportunities for students and scholars, and foster enduring knowledge networks capable of addressing global challenges while showcasing India’s intellectual strengths on the international stage.

Highlighting the significance of the collaboration, Professor Kedare stated that IIT Bombay is looking forward to working closely with SUNY Old Westbury, whose leadership is committed to advancing quality education and innovation. He expressed confidence that the complementary strengths of the two institutions would enable the partnership to grow substantially and generate meaningful outcomes in teaching and research.

Dr Sams described IIT Bombay as a globally respected institution and said SUNY Old Westbury is enthusiastic about establishing a direct partnership that promotes academic excellence, innovation and advanced learning in fields such as physics and engineering. He added that the long-term vision includes creating a strong IIT Bombay presence on the SUNY Old Westbury campus, helping both institutions prepare future leaders capable of driving progress at regional, national and global levels.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra underscored the importance of strengthening academic and technological cooperation between premier institutions in India and the United States. He emphasised that deeper partnerships in research, innovation and higher education can play a critical role in advancing shared goals and fostering people-to-people connections between the two countries.

Higher Education Secretary Dr Vineet Joshi described the agreement as a significant milestone in the evolving India-US higher education relationship. He termed the collaboration a new chapter in academic and research cooperation, reflecting the growing commitment of both countries to building globally relevant educational partnerships.