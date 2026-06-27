UPPSC PCS Notification 2026 Released - Check Registration Schedule, Fees and Vacancy Details

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially released the notification for the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Examination 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the commission’s official website (uppsc.up.nic.in).

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially released the notification for the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Examination 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the commission’s official website (uppsc.up.nic.in) until July 27, 2026.

According to the notification, the recruitment process aims to fill approximately 500 vacancies across multiple posts under the Provincial Civil Services cadre. The advertised positions include Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Block Development Officer (BDO) and several other administrative and executive roles in different state government departments.

UPPSC has made it mandatory for candidates to complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process before submitting their online application forms. Applicants must possess a valid OTR number at the time of application. Candidates who have not yet registered on the commission’s OTR portal have been advised to generate their registration number well in advance. The commission has clarified that applicants should complete the OTR process at least 72 hours before filling out the online application form, as the application submission facility becomes available only after successful generation of the OTR number.

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The online application process requires candidates to visit the official UPPSC website (uppsc.up.nic.in) and access the notification and application section. After selecting the relevant recruitment advertisement, applicants must complete the registration procedure, fill in the required personal and educational details, upload necessary documents where applicable, pay the prescribed application fee and submit the form online. Candidates are advised to download and preserve a copy of the confirmation page after successful submission for future reference during the recruitment process.

The commission has also published the category-wise application fee structure for the examination. Candidates belonging to the Unreserved, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories are required to pay a total fee of ₹125, which includes an examination fee of ₹100 and an online processing fee of ₹25. Applicants from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories will need to pay ₹65, comprising an examination fee of ₹40 and a processing fee of ₹25.

For Persons with Disabilities (PwD), the commission has provided a fee concession. Such candidates are exempt from the examination fee and are required to pay only the online processing fee of ₹25. Ex-servicemen candidates will also pay ₹65, including the prescribed examination fee and processing charges. Meanwhile, candidates applying under special reservation categories such as dependents of freedom fighters, women and skilled players will be charged the fee applicable to their respective original social category.

UPPSC has advised all applicants to carefully review the detailed notification before applying, as it contains comprehensive information regarding eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age requirements, reservation provisions, examination pattern and other important recruitment guidelines.

Read the official notification here.