Kerala government

Kerala Plus Two SAY Hall Ticket 2026 Released; Supplementary Exams Begin June 29

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Jun 2026
14:53 PM

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Summary
Students who have registered for the Kerala Plus Two SAY exams can collect their hall tickets from their respective schools or examination centres
According to the official timetable, the Kerala Plus Two SAY examinations will be conducted from June 29 to July 3, 2026

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the Kerala Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) Hall Ticket 2026 for students appearing in the Class 12 supplementary examinations. Students who have registered for the Kerala Plus Two SAY exams can collect their hall tickets from their respective schools or examination centres.

Schools can download the hall tickets from the official website, dhsekerala.gov.in, using their login credentials.

The hall ticket contains important details, including the student's name, registration number, school name and code, examination centre details, subject names and codes, exam dates, timings, and examination-day instructions.

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According to the official timetable, the Kerala Plus Two SAY examinations will be conducted from June 29 to July 3, 2026.

The exams will be held in two shifts, depending on the subject:

  • Morning shift: 9:30 am to 12:15 pm
  • Afternoon shift: 2:00 pm to 4:45 pm

The supplementary examination provides an opportunity for students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the regular Higher Secondary Examination to improve their results.

The Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 was announced on May 26, with the state recording an overall pass percentage of 77.97 per cent.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to Download

Schools can download the hall tickets by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official website, dhsekerala.gov.in.
  2. Click on the "Download Plus Two SAY Hall Tickets 2026" link.
  3. Enter the school code and the required login credentials.
  4. Click on "Download Hall Ticket".
  5. Download the hall ticket and verify all the details before distributing it to students.

Students are advised to carefully check the information printed on their hall ticket and contact their school immediately in case of any discrepancy. They must carry the hall ticket to the examination centre on all exam days, as entry without it will not be permitted.

Last updated on 27 Jun 2026
14:54 PM
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