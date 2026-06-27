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Maharashtra TET 2026 Postponed After Suspected Question Paper Leak; New Exam Date Updates Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Jun 2026
14:41 PM

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Summary
In an official notification issued on Saturday, the council said the decision was taken after it received confidential information indicating a possible leak of the examination paper
Following a preliminary verification, MSCE officials confirmed that some of the documents recovered during the raid matched the contents of the TET question paper, raising serious concerns over the integrity of the examination process

A day before thousands of candidates were set to appear for the examination, the Maharashtra State Council of Examinations postponed the Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 scheduled for June 28 after a suspected question paper leak surfaced in Bhiwandi.

In an official notification issued on Saturday, the council said the decision was taken after it received confidential information indicating a possible leak of the examination paper. Acting on the input, Bhiwandi Police conducted a raid at a location where several individuals were allegedly found in possession of examination-related material.

Following a preliminary verification, MSCE officials confirmed that some of the documents recovered during the raid matched the contents of the TET question paper, raising serious concerns over the integrity of the examination process.

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In view of the development, the council decided to postpone the Teacher Eligibility Test, which was scheduled to be held across the state on Sunday. Authorities said the move was aimed at ensuring a fair and transparent examination process for all candidates.

The MSCE has not yet announced a revised date for the examination. Candidates have been advised to await further updates and follow official notifications issued by the council regarding the rescheduled examination and related instructions.

Last updated on 27 Jun 2026
14:43 PM
paper leaks MAHA TET
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