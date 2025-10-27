BITM to Celebrate IOAA Jr. 2025 Winners with Press Meet and Interactive Session Tomorrow

Summary BITM Kolkata to host a Press Meet and Interactive Session with India’s medal-winning team from the 4th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics for Juniors (IOAA Jr. 2025) on October 28. The International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics for Juniors (IOAA Jr.) - held this year in Piatra Neamt, Romania, from October 18 to 25, 2025 - is a prestigious global competition.

The Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM), a unit of the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is set to host a Press Meet and Interactive Session with India’s medal-winning team from the 4th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics for Juniors (IOAA Jr. 2025) on October 28, 2025, from 4 PM onwards at BITM, Kolkata.

The International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics for Juniors (IOAA Jr.) - held this year in Piatra Neamt, Romania, from October 18 to 25, 2025 - is a prestigious global competition designed to introduce early high school students to the wonders of the cosmos, while nurturing young talent in astronomy and astrophysics. With 23 countries participating, India’s team brought home remarkable accolades, making the nation proud.

This year’s Indian contingent delivered stellar performances:

Gold Medals: Nishit Kalani (Narayana E-Techno School, Rajasthan) and Aaron Thakkar (Swami Vivekanand High School, Maharashtra)

Silver Medal: Swara Srujal Patel (School of Excellence, Gujarat)

The NCSM, as India’s Authorized National Representative (Astronomical) Organization (ANRAO), is responsible for organizing the Junior Astronomy Olympiad Programme and selecting the national team through the Indian National Junior Astronomy Olympiad (INJAO). Out of 20 shortlisted students, three were selected after a rigorous Orientation-cum-Selection Camp (OCSC) held at BITM, Kolkata, during May–June 2025. The camp focused on theoretical and observational astronomy training.

At IOAA Jr. 2025, the Indian delegation was led by Mr. Shaik Rafi, Curator, National Science Centre, Delhi, and Dr. Rakesh Mazumder, Curator, BITM, Kolkata - both serving as Team Leaders.

Tomorrow’s session will include:

An overview of IOAA Jr. and its global significance

A detailed account of the selection and training process in India

NCSM’s role in nurturing astronomy talent

First-hand experiences shared by the winning students

Insights into India’s preparations for IOAA Jr. 2026

The session will celebrate not only the students’ achievements but also India’s growing leadership in global science education and astronomy outreach. BITM invites members of the press, educators, and astronomy enthusiasts to join the event and interact with the country’s rising stars of astrophysics.