BITM Organizes Cosmic Events to Showcase Planetary Parade and Scientific Wonders

Greetings from the Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM), Kolkata! The BITM, a premier institution under the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is hosting an exciting series of astronomical and scientific events for the public. This event series is designed to offer an immersive experience of the ongoing Planetary Parade, a rare cosmic alignment of six planets in the evening sky, alongside engaging talks and demonstrations aimed at expanding the public’s understanding of space science.

1. Popular Talk- The Strange Story of Black Holes ‘অন্ধকূপের বিচিত্র কাহিনী’

Date: January 21, 2025

Time: 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm

This live talk, led by Dr. Parthasarathi Majumdar, a renowned visiting professor from the School of Physical Sciences, Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, Kolkata, delves into the mysterious and captivating nature of black holes. It will provide a fascinating insight into these enigmatic cosmic phenomena. The talk can be streamed live on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/birlamuseum

2. Live Demonstration- SPACE-tacular Science Show

Date: January 22 to 24, 2025

Time: 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm

A highly engaging and interactive science show designed to bring space science to life! This live demonstration will offer audiences a deeper understanding of celestial bodies, including our planets, stars, and beyond, using engaging visuals and experiments.

3. Virtual Simulation- Sky from Another Eye

Date: January 25, 2025

Time: 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm

This virtual simulation will offer a unique perspective on the skies, simulating the view of our universe from the vantage point of different celestial bodies. The innovative use of virtual reality promises to provide a fresh, immersive look at astronomical phenomena.

4. Sky Observation with Telescopes

Date: January 21 to 25, 2025

Time: 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Subject to Clear Sky

The BITM invites skywatchers and enthusiasts to observe the night sky through telescopes. This observational activity will provide the opportunity to see the planetary parade and other celestial wonders firsthand.

A Unique Opportunity for Astronomical Exploration

These events aim to offer a deeper understanding of space, the universe, and the natural world while enhancing public engagement with scientific exploration. The Planetary Parade, a rare cosmic event involving the alignment of six planets visible to the naked eye, provides an extraordinary backdrop for this series of events.

BITM’s mission is to bring science closer to the people, and these activities are an excellent example of how museums can be centers of learning and discovery. The museum encourages individuals of all ages to attend these events, whether they are budding astronomers, science enthusiasts, or simply curious minds interested in the wonders of space.

Join Us for a Stellar Experience!

The BITM’s diverse events, from popular talks to live demonstrations and virtual simulations, ensure there’s something for everyone. With the added bonus of sky observation using telescopes, these activities promise a memorable experience for all participants.

We invite you to take part in these enlightening activities and look forward to increasing the outreach and impact of BITM’s programs, bringing the awe of the cosmos to everyone. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to explore the universe right from Kolkata!

For more information, stay tuned to BITM’s official YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/birlamuseum