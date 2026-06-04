Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM)

BITM Kolkata Bridges the Green and the Blue: Announces ‘Earth & Ocean Action Days’

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Jun 2026
13:58 PM

BITM Kolkata

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Summary
BITM warmly invites members of the press and media personnel to join and cover this unique initiative
Designed to inspire environmental stewardship, the event seamlessly bridges World Environment Day and World Oceans Day through highly visual and engaging formats—offering excellent photo, video, and storytelling opportunities for your publications and channels

To celebrate the vital connection between our terrestrial and marine ecosystems, the Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM), a Unit of National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India is hosting "Earth & Ocean Action Days," a four-day joint commemoration running from June 05 to June 08, 2026.

BITM warmly invites members of the press and media personnel to join and cover this unique initiative. Designed to inspire environmental stewardship, the event seamlessly bridges World Environment Day and World Oceans Day through highly visual and engaging formats—offering excellent photo, video, and storytelling opportunities for your publications and channels.

The comprehensive program highlights the urgent need for biodiversity and marine conservation through a blend of art, interactive science, and community action.

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Highlights of the Event Schedule Include:

  • 11:00 AM | Sapling Distribution (June 05 only): In collaboration with the Mother Earth Foundation, the event kicks off on World Environment Day with a green action initiative, distributing saplings to encourage local planting.
  • 12:00 NOON | "Stella in the Sea" Shadow Puppetry: A visually captivating shadow puppetry performance that dives into marine themes, offering a highly creative and engaging narrative for younger audiences and exceptional visuals for the camera.
  • 1:15 PM & 4:30 PM | "Light in Life" (New Science Show): The debut of an illuminating new science demonstration that explores the fundamental role of light in sustaining ecosystems.
  • 2:30 PM | "Connecting Green & Blue" Open-House Quiz: An interactive, fast-paced quiz session challenging visitors on their knowledge of our planet’s interconnected terrestrial and marine biomes.

Through these targeted activities, BITM continues its mission to make complex environmental science accessible, using diverse and immersive communication styles to drive home the message of conservation.

Media representatives are encouraged to attend to capture the interactive learning environment, interview participating students, and cover the innovative ways science and art are being utilized to promote ecological awareness.

Last updated on 04 Jun 2026
13:59 PM
Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM) World Environment Day
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