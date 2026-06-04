TSCHE

TS LAWCET, PGLCET Results 2026 Today at lawcet.tgche.ac.in; Details of Scorecard Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Jun 2026
12:47 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the entrance examinations will be able to access their scorecards from the official website once the result link is activated at 4 PM
The results will be available online at lawcet.tgche.ac.in

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) is set to announce the results of the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TG LAWCET) 2026 and Telangana Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (TG PGLCET) 2026 today, June 4. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examinations will be able to access their scorecards from the official website once the result link is activated at 4 PM.

The results will be available online at lawcet.tgche.ac.in. Candidates will need their login credentials to view and download their results.

The TG LAWCET and TG PGLCET examinations were conducted on May 18, 2026, in three shifts across designated test centres. The first session was held from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM, the second from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM, and the third from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

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TS LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their scorecards:

  1. Visit the official website.
  2. Click on the “TS LAWCET & PGLCET Result 2026” link on the homepage.
  3. Enter the required login credentials.
  4. Submit the details.
  5. View the result displayed on the screen.
  6. Download and save the scorecard.
  7. Take a printout for future admission-related processes.

For TG LAWCET 2026, candidates must secure at least 35 per cent marks, equivalent to 42 out of 120 marks, to qualify. However, candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories are exempt from the minimum qualifying mark requirement.

In TG PGLCET 2026, the minimum qualifying mark is 25 per cent, or 30 out of 120 marks. Similar to LAWCET, there is no minimum qualifying percentage prescribed for SC and ST candidates.

The rank secured in TG PGLCET 2026 will be valid only for admission to LL.M. programmes for the 2026–27 academic session.

Candidates are advised to download their scorecards promptly after the declaration of results and retain printed copies for counselling and admission procedures.

Last updated on 04 Jun 2026
12:47 PM
TSCHE TS LAWCET TS PGLCET Results out
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