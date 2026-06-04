RBI Grade B Admit Card 2026 Expected Today; Phase I Exams From June 13

Summary Candidates who have registered for the recruitment drive will be able to download their Phase I call letters using their login credentials once the link is activated Only candidates who have successfully completed the application process for the notified vacancies will be able to access the call letter

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to release the admit cards for the RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment Examination 2026 today on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment drive will be able to download their Phase I call letters using their login credentials once the link is activated.

The recruitment process is being conducted for 60 vacancies across the General, Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR), and Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM) streams under Advertisement No. RBISB/BA/01/2026-27.

The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination and will contain important details such as the candidate’s roll number, examination date, reporting time, shift schedule and examination centre address.

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RBI Grade B Phase 1 Exam Schedule 2026

The central bank has already announced the dates for the preliminary examination:

Grade B (General): June 13, 2026

Grade B (DEPR): June 14, 2026

Grade B (DSIM): June 14, 2026

The selection process consists of three stages — Phase I, Phase II, and Interview. Admit cards for subsequent stages will be issued separately to candidates who qualify.

Only candidates who have successfully completed the application process for the notified vacancies will be able to access the call letter. The admit card will be available through the official RBI recruitment portal.

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their call letters:

Visit the official RBI website. Click on the “Opportunities@RBI” section on the homepage. Open the Current Vacancies section. Select the Call Letters link. Click on “Admission Letters, Other Guidelines and Information Handouts for Direct Recruitment for the Post of Officer in Grade 'B' (General & DEPR/DSIM) – Panel Year 2026.” Choose the relevant Grade B admission letter link. Enter the registration number or roll number, password or date of birth, and the captcha code. Submit the details to view the admit card. Download and print a copy for examination day.

Candidates are advised to carefully check all information printed on the admit card, including their name, photograph, category, examination centre and reporting time. Any discrepancy should be reported to the RBI authorities immediately for correction.