IIT Ropar Unveils Flexible BTech Curriculum 2026; Introduces Dual Degrees, Expanded Electives

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar has announced a comprehensive overhaul of its undergraduate engineering curriculum. The revised framework marks a significant shift from the traditional rigid course structure towards a more flexible, interdisciplinary, and student-driven academic model.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar has announced a comprehensive overhaul of its undergraduate engineering curriculum, which will be implemented from the 2026-27 academic session. The revised framework marks a significant shift from the traditional rigid course structure towards a more flexible, interdisciplinary, and student-driven academic model designed to equip students for careers in research, entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership, in addition to conventional engineering roles.

According to the institute, the revamped curriculum has been developed in alignment with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Credit Framework. The new academic structure seeks to provide students with greater flexibility in shaping their educational journey while encouraging exploration across multiple disciplines.

One of the most significant features of the revised programme is the restructuring of core engineering coursework. Under the new system, students will be able to complete the majority of their mandatory core courses by the end of the fifth semester. This change will allow students to utilise the remaining three semesters for a broader range of academic and professional pursuits, including advanced electives, research projects, industry internships, startup initiatives, and interdisciplinary learning opportunities.

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The four-year BTech programme will continue to carry a total of 160 academic credits. However, students will now have the option to earn up to 30 credits through open electives, enabling them to study subjects beyond their primary engineering discipline. The institute believes that this flexibility will help students develop diverse skill sets and adapt more effectively to emerging technological and societal challenges.

In another major academic reform, IIT Ropar has introduced an interdisciplinary integrated dual-degree pathway for high-performing students. Those who secure a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 7.0 or above will become eligible to opt for the programme after completing their sixth semester.

Under this pathway, students will be able to earn both a Bachelor of Technology degree in their parent discipline and a Master of Technology degree in an interdisciplinary field by undertaking an additional year of study and completing 40 extra academic credits. The interdisciplinary MTech options include emerging and future-focused domains such as Data Science, Robotics and Autonomous Systems, Cyber Security, Energy Systems, and Quantum Science and Technology, among others.

The institute has also expanded opportunities for academic specialisation through the introduction of minor degree programmes and focused specialisations. These options will allow students to gain expertise in emerging fields while continuing to build a strong foundation in their core engineering discipline.

IIT Ropar has simultaneously revised its branch change policy to ensure a smoother transition for students who decide to switch disciplines during their academic journey. Under the updated policy, courses completed in a student’s original branch that are no longer required in the new programme will not go to waste. Instead, those credits will be counted towards open elective requirements, ensuring that students receive academic recognition for work already completed.

Beyond technical education, the revised curriculum places greater emphasis on holistic development. The institute has incorporated Humanities and Social Sciences, Indian Knowledge Systems, Ethics, Communication Skills, and Life Skills into the core academic structure. These additions are intended to help students develop broader perspectives, leadership abilities, and essential interpersonal competencies.

The new framework also promotes co-curricular engagement as an important component of the educational experience. Activities under the National Service Scheme (NSS), National Sports Organisation (NSO), as well as participation in music, arts, and other creative pursuits, have been integrated into the overall learning ecosystem.