UPPSC APS Result 2023: No Candidate Clears Stage 2! All Vacancies to Be Carried Forward

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared that no candidate has qualified for the third stage of the Additional Private Secretary (APS) Examination 2023. The APS recruitment drive was conducted against 331 vacancies.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared that no candidate has qualified for the third stage of the Additional Private Secretary (APS) Examination 2023, resulting in all 331 advertised vacancies being carried forward for future recruitment. The commission issued an official notification on June 2, confirming that none of the candidates who appeared for the second-stage examination were able to meet the mandatory Hindi shorthand proficiency requirement prescribed under the applicable recruitment rules.

The APS recruitment drive was conducted against 331 vacancies notified through Advertisement No. A-5/E-1/2023. The examination process began with the first-stage test, which was conducted on January 7, 2024. Following the evaluation process, the results of the preliminary stage were declared on March 4, 2024, and a total of 5,889 candidates were shortlisted to appear in the second phase of the selection process.

The second-stage examination was subsequently held in Lucknow between June 28 and July 18, 2024. The examination was conducted in two sessions each day. Of the candidates shortlisted after the first stage, 4,240 candidates appeared for the second-stage test.

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According to the commission, the second-stage examination consisted of two skill-based components. The Hindi shorthand test carried 75 marks, while the Hindi typing test was allotted 25 marks. However, success in the examination depended not only on scoring marks but also on meeting a specific shorthand speed benchmark mandated under government service rules.

UPPSC explained that candidates seeking appointment to the APS post are required to demonstrate an error-free Hindi shorthand speed of at least 80 words per minute. This requirement is prescribed under various service rules governing appointments in the Uttar Pradesh Secretariat, subordinate services under the commission, and services under the Revenue Council, along with relevant government orders.

The commission stated that none of the candidates who appeared in the second-stage examination could achieve the mandatory shorthand standard. As a result, no candidate has been declared successful for progression to the third stage of the recruitment process.

In its official statement, UPPSC noted that since no candidate attained the prescribed error-free speed of 80 words per minute in Hindi shorthand, no candidate could be considered eligible for the next stage of the examination. Consequently, the recruitment process could not proceed further.

With no successful candidates emerging from the second stage, the commission has decided to carry forward all 331 vacancies notified under the APS Examination 2023. The decision means that the positions will remain unfilled for the current recruitment cycle and may be included in future recruitment notifications.

The development is expected to disappoint thousands of aspirants who participated in the examination process over the past two years, hoping to secure one of the coveted positions under the Uttar Pradesh government.

UPPSC has further informed candidates that detailed information regarding individual marks and other examination-related data will be uploaded on the commission's official website in due course. Candidates are advised to regularly check the portal for updates related to the recruitment process and future notifications concerning the APS vacancies.