WBJEEB

WBJEEB to Release WB ANM GNM Admit Card 2026 Today; Hall Tickets To Be Available Online

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Jun 2026
13:48 PM

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Summary
Candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official examination portal once the link is activated
The entrance examination is conducted for admission to the two-year ANM (Revised) diploma programme and the three-year GNM course for the 2026–27 academic session

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is expected to release the admit cards for the Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing & Midwifery (GNM) Common Entrance Test 2026 today, June 4. Candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official examination portal once the link is activated.

The entrance examination is conducted for admission to the two-year ANM (Revised) diploma programme and the three-year GNM course for the 2026–27 academic session. Applicants who completed the registration process between March 25 and April 22, 2026, will be eligible to access their admit cards using their application credentials.

According to the schedule announced by WBJEEB, the admit card download facility will remain available from June 4 until 1:30 PM on June 14, the day of the examination.

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WB ANM, GNM 2026: Key Dates

  • Admit Card Release: June 4, 2026
  • Download Window: June 4 to June 14, 2026 (up to 1:30 PM)
  • Examination Date: June 14, 2026 (Sunday)
  • Exam Timing: 12:00 Noon to 1:30 PM

WB ANM, GNM Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall tickets:

  1. Visit the official WBJEEB ANM-GNM portal.
  2. Click on the “WB ANM & GNM Admit Card 2026” link available on the homepage.
  3. Enter the application number, date of birth or password, and the security captcha code.
  4. Submit the details to log in.
  5. Verify the information displayed on the admit card, including personal details and examination centre information.
  6. Download the admit card PDF and take a clear printout for future use.

Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the hall ticket, including their name, examination centre, reporting time and other instructions. In case of discrepancies, they should contact the board immediately.

The WB ANM-GNM entrance examination will be conducted in a single offline shift across the state. The question paper will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 115 marks. Successful candidates will be considered for admission to government, private and self-financed nursing institutes across West Bengal for the 2026–27 academic session.

A printed copy of the admit card, along with a valid photo identity proof, should be carried to the examination centre, as entry may not be permitted without the required documents.

Last updated on 04 Jun 2026
13:51 PM
WBJEEB WBJEEB ANM GNM Admit Card
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