MoE Opens PMRC Scheme 2026 Applications: Check Eligibility, Categories and Process

Summary The Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education has begun accepting applications for the Prime Minister Research Chair (PMRC) Scheme 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their applications until July 15, 2026.

The Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education has begun accepting applications for the Prime Minister Research Chair (PMRC) Scheme 2026. The programme seeks to attract accomplished Indian-origin researchers, scientists, technologists, and professionals working abroad and provide them with opportunities to undertake high-impact research projects in India. Eligible candidates can submit their applications until July 15, 2026.

The scheme has been designed to support research aligned with national priorities by facilitating collaboration between globally experienced researchers and India's premier academic and scientific institutions. Through this initiative, selected candidates will be hosted by leading higher education institutions and national research laboratories across the country, where they will contribute to research, innovation, and knowledge creation in critical sectors.

Selected candidates under the PMRC Scheme will receive a range of benefits intended to support their research activities and facilitate their transition to India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fellowship includes a one-time research grant that can be used to initiate and develop approved research projects. Fellows will also receive relocation assistance linked to the tenure of their appointment. In addition, participants will gain access to advanced research infrastructure, laboratory facilities, and institutional resources available at host organisations.

The scheme is also expected to provide opportunities for academic leadership, increased professional visibility, and recognition within India's growing research landscape.

Categories of PMRC Fellows

The scheme offers opportunities for researchers at different stages of their careers through three distinct categories.

The Young Research Fellow (YRF) category is meant for researchers with less than five years of post-PhD experience. These fellows are expected to bring fresh perspectives and emerging expertise to research programmes.

The Senior Fellow (SF) category is open to researchers possessing between five and less than ten years of post-doctoral experience. This category is aimed at individuals who have already established a strong research profile and are ready to undertake advanced projects.

The highest category under the scheme is the Research Chair (RC) designation. It is intended for established researchers with at least ten years of post-PhD experience and a demonstrated record of research leadership, innovation, and academic excellence.

Who Can Apply?

Applications are open to Indian-origin researchers, scientists, technologists, and professionals currently working abroad. Eligible candidates may be associated with internationally recognised universities, research laboratories, scientific institutions, industries, corporations, or technology organisations.

Eligible Host Institutions

Selected fellows will be placed at leading institutions across India. Eligible host organisations include government higher education institutions ranked among the top 100 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Overall category.

Institutions ranked among the top 100 in the NIRF Engineering category and the top 50 institutions in the NIRF Research category are also eligible to host PMRC fellows.

In addition, national laboratories and research organisations functioning under prominent government bodies such as the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) can participate as host institutions.

How to Apply for PMRC 2026?

Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official PMRC portal (pmrc.education.gov.in).

Applicants are required to visit the official website and choose the option to submit a proposal. They can register either as a Fellow or as a Host Institution. Researchers applying as fellows must create a username, provide a valid email address, complete the registration process, fill in the application form, and submit all required details and supporting information.

Find the direct link here.