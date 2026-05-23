Maharashtra State CET Cell Issues Clarification on Admissions Amid NEET UG Re-Exam Impact

Summary The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has issued clarification regarding the admission process in the state amid NEET UG 2026 re-exam concerns. The CET Cell urged students and parents not to panic or become confused regarding the ongoing admission process for engineering courses.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has clarified that any delay in the declaration of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) re-examination results will not impact the engineering admission process in the state.

The clarification comes after several media reports suggested that engineering and architecture admissions in Maharashtra could face disruptions because of the revised NEET-UG 2026 examination schedule. In an official notice issued on May 22, the CET Cell urged students and parents not to panic or become confused regarding the ongoing admission process for engineering courses.

The official notice. Maharashtra State CET Cell X handle

According to the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, NEET scores are not used for mainstream engineering admissions conducted through the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET). The Cell clarified that NEET marks are considered only for admissions to a limited number of specialised engineering-related programmes.

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The courses for which NEET scores are accepted include Agriculture Engineering, Biotechnology, Food Engineering, Leather Technology, Packaging Technology, Pharmaceutical Engineering, Printing Engineering, Fashion Technology, and Textile Chemistry.

The CET Cell further explained that these programmes are linked only to the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats available in 17 government-aided institutions across Maharashtra.

Officials stated that even if the declaration of re-NEET 2026 results gets delayed, admissions to these nine specialised programmes will continue after excluding the 15 per cent AIQ seats. The remaining admission process for technical and professional engineering courses in the state will proceed according to the approved schedule.

In its official statement, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell noted that admissions to engineering and technical institutions are conducted strictly according to the timelines fixed by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), headquartered in New Delhi.

The Cell reiterated that the admission process in Maharashtra will continue as per the schedule and regulations prescribed by AICTE and that no changes have been announced regarding the existing academic admission calendar.

The clarification has come amid ongoing anxiety among students and parents following the paper leak controversy linked to NEET-UG 2026. The medical entrance examination, which was earlier conducted on May 3, was cancelled after allegations of irregularities and malpractice surfaced.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination for June 21. The controversy and revised examination schedule had led to speculation regarding possible delays in admissions to professional courses across states.

However, Maharashtra CET authorities have assured candidates that engineering and technical admissions conducted through MHT CET will continue without disruption, irrespective of the NEET re-examination timeline.