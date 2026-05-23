Maharashtra government

Maharashtra CET Cell Releases MHT PCB 2026 Provisional Answer Key For Second Attempt

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 May 2026
13:58 PM

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The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has released the provisional answer key for the second attempt of the MHT CET PCB 2026 examination.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the provisional answer key from the official website, MHT CET Official Portal.

Students who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key can raise objections through the official portal until May 25 by paying a fee of Rs 1,000 per objection.

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To submit objections, candidates will have to log in through the “objection tracking” facility available on the website using their application credentials.

The MHT CET PCB 2026 Session 2 examination for admission to BPharm and PharmD programmes was conducted on May 10 and 11 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

MHT CET PCB Answer Key 2026: Steps to Challenge

  • Visit the official website
  • Log in using valid credentials
  • Click on the question for which an objection is to be raised
  • Upload supporting documents or evidence
  • Submit the objection request
  • Pay the prescribed objection fee of Rs 1,000 per question

The CET Cell had earlier released the final answer key for the first attempt of the MHT CET PCB examination on May 21, 2026.

According to official data, more than 2.84 lakh students appeared for the MHT CET 2026 PCB group examination conducted for admission to pharmacy and agriculture courses across Maharashtra.

The CET Cell stated that a total of 2,84,063 candidates took the examination, with female candidates outnumbering male candidates in the PCB group this year.

Last updated on 23 May 2026
14:02 PM
Maharashtra government MHT CET 2026 MHT CET Answer Key
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