UPESSC Releases UP TGT Exam City Slip 2026; Get Link to Download Here

Summary The facility has been introduced ahead of the written examination to help candidates plan travel and examination arrangements in advance According to the commission, the recruitment examination will be conducted on June 3 and June 4, 2026 across 36 districts of Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission has activated the exam city information link for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Recruitment Examination 2022 cycle, enabling candidates to check their allotted examination district through the official portal.

Applicants can access the exam city details by visiting UPESSC Official Website and logging in using their credentials. The facility has been introduced ahead of the written examination to help candidates plan travel and examination arrangements in advance.

According to the commission, the recruitment examination will be conducted on June 3 and June 4, 2026 across 36 districts of Uttar Pradesh. A total of 614 examination centres have been set up for the recruitment process.

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The commission stated that 8,68,531 candidates have applied for 3,539 TGT posts, making it one of the largest recruitment exercises undertaken by the body in recent years.

Exam Schedule

The examination will be conducted in two shifts on both days:

Morning shift: 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Afternoon shift: 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

Subject-wise and shift-wise schedules have been published on the commission’s website for candidates’ reference.

Candidates can use the exam city link only to check their allotted examination district. The commission clarified that this information is meant solely for travel planning and does not serve as an admit card for entry into the examination centre.

Admit cards for the examination will be released on May 30 through the official portal. Candidates must carry a valid admit card to the examination venue, failing which entry will not be permitted.

The commission has also issued instructions regarding examination rules, verification procedures and centre guidelines to ensure smooth conduct of the recruitment process across all districts.

Officials said elaborate arrangements have been made for seating, identity verification and monitoring at all 614 examination centres to manage the large number of applicants appearing for the examination.

Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official website for updates related to exam city details, admit card downloads and examination instructions to avoid last-minute technical or access-related issues.