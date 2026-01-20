International conference

BIT Mesra and IIT Kharagpur to Host Global FSEAM 2026 on Surface Engineering Innovation

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Jan 2026
13:47 PM

BIT Mesra & IIT Kharagpur

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, has officially announced FSEAM 2026, an international conference to be organised in academic collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.
FSEAM 2026 will be held from January 21 to January 23, 2026, at the Kalidas Auditorium, IIT Kharagpur, West Bengal.

The Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, has officially announced FSEAM 2026, an international conference to be organised in academic collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, marking a significant milestone in interdisciplinary research and industry–academia engagement. The International Conference on Frontiers in Surface Engineering & Additive Manufacturing (FSEAM 2026) will be held from January 21 to January 23, 2026, at the Kalidas Auditorium, IIT Kharagpur, West Bengal.

Jointly organised by the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, IIT Kharagpur, and BIT Mesra, FSEAM 2026 is envisioned as a global knowledge-sharing platform that brings together academicians, industry professionals, researchers, and students from across the world. The conference will focus on advancing discussions around sustainability through engineered surfaces and additive innovation, areas that are rapidly shaping the future of manufacturing and materials science.

The conference will explore cutting-edge developments in surface engineering, additive manufacturing, hybrid processing techniques, and advanced materials, with a strong emphasis on translating research outcomes into real-world industrial applications. By fostering dialogue between academia and industry, FSEAM 2026 aims to encourage collaborative research, promote innovation, and address contemporary engineering challenges linked to durability, efficiency, and sustainable design.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting the academic value of the conference, Professor (Dr) Indranil Manna, Vice-Chancellor, BIT Mesra, emphasised the importance of experiential learning for students. He noted that direct engagement with experts working on wear, durability, process control, and sustainability enables students to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical engineering decision-making, thereby shaping industry-ready professionals.

FSEAM 2026 will be conducted under the patronage of Professor Suman Chakraborty, Director, IIT Kharagpur, and will feature an eminent lineup of distinguished guests and speakers from India and abroad. The confirmed invitees include Dr Shivaji Chakraborty, President of the West Bengal Academy of Science & Technology (WAST India); Dr Narendra B. Dahotre, Regents Professor at the University of North Texas; Dr S Somnath, former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO); Mr JD Patil, President of the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE); and Professor BS Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad.

With its strong focus on scientific advancement, technical exchange, and collaborative growth, FSEAM 2026 seeks to create meaningful connections between cutting-edge research and industry needs. The conference is expected to provide an intellectually stimulating environment for presenting breakthrough research, discussing emerging trends, and building long-term partnerships across disciplines.

As preparations gather momentum, FSEAM 2026 is poised to emerge as a landmark international conference, reinforcing India’s growing leadership in surface engineering and additive manufacturing, while nurturing innovation-driven, sustainability-focused engineering solutions for the future.

Last updated on 20 Jan 2026
13:48 PM
International conference IIT Kharagpur BIT Mesra Birla Institute of Technology Indian Institute of Technology Global Conference
Similar stories
IIT

IIT Kharagpur’s Impact RISE 2026 Conclave Concludes with Major Launches, MoUs & Imp. . .

UEM Kolkata

UEM Kolkata to Celebrate Retro Maximalism at Rangrez 2026 Design Carnival!

Conclave

Amity University Kolkata to Host Amity Global Leadership Conclave 2026 on Innovation,. . .

college events

Brainware University Hosts AgriBio–AI Connect 2026 to Explore AI-Driven Innovations. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
RRB Exam

RRBs Release NTPC 2026 Graduate Level Application Status; 5,810 Vacancies Covered

HBSE Exam 2026

HBSE Releases Class 9 and 11 Annual Exam Date Sheet 2026; Exams to Begin February 16

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Begins Tomorrow: NTA Issues Key Exam Day Guidelines; WB Revised Dates S. . .

ICSI

ICSI Announces CSEET January 2026 Results; Scorecards, Subject-Wise Marks Available a. . .

NTA

NTA Activates NIFTEE 2026 Application Correction Window; Edits Allowed Till January 2. . .

NTA

NTA Extends CUET PG 2026 Registration Deadline Again; Check Revised Date Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality