BIT Mesra and IIT Kharagpur to Host Global FSEAM 2026 on Surface Engineering Innovation

The Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, has officially announced FSEAM 2026, an international conference to be organised in academic collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, marking a significant milestone in interdisciplinary research and industry–academia engagement. The International Conference on Frontiers in Surface Engineering & Additive Manufacturing (FSEAM 2026) will be held from January 21 to January 23, 2026, at the Kalidas Auditorium, IIT Kharagpur, West Bengal.

Jointly organised by the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, IIT Kharagpur, and BIT Mesra, FSEAM 2026 is envisioned as a global knowledge-sharing platform that brings together academicians, industry professionals, researchers, and students from across the world. The conference will focus on advancing discussions around sustainability through engineered surfaces and additive innovation, areas that are rapidly shaping the future of manufacturing and materials science.

The conference will explore cutting-edge developments in surface engineering, additive manufacturing, hybrid processing techniques, and advanced materials, with a strong emphasis on translating research outcomes into real-world industrial applications. By fostering dialogue between academia and industry, FSEAM 2026 aims to encourage collaborative research, promote innovation, and address contemporary engineering challenges linked to durability, efficiency, and sustainable design.

Highlighting the academic value of the conference, Professor (Dr) Indranil Manna, Vice-Chancellor, BIT Mesra, emphasised the importance of experiential learning for students. He noted that direct engagement with experts working on wear, durability, process control, and sustainability enables students to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical engineering decision-making, thereby shaping industry-ready professionals.

FSEAM 2026 will be conducted under the patronage of Professor Suman Chakraborty, Director, IIT Kharagpur, and will feature an eminent lineup of distinguished guests and speakers from India and abroad. The confirmed invitees include Dr Shivaji Chakraborty, President of the West Bengal Academy of Science & Technology (WAST India); Dr Narendra B. Dahotre, Regents Professor at the University of North Texas; Dr S Somnath, former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO); Mr JD Patil, President of the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE); and Professor BS Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad.

With its strong focus on scientific advancement, technical exchange, and collaborative growth, FSEAM 2026 seeks to create meaningful connections between cutting-edge research and industry needs. The conference is expected to provide an intellectually stimulating environment for presenting breakthrough research, discussing emerging trends, and building long-term partnerships across disciplines.

As preparations gather momentum, FSEAM 2026 is poised to emerge as a landmark international conference, reinforcing India’s growing leadership in surface engineering and additive manufacturing, while nurturing innovation-driven, sustainability-focused engineering solutions for the future.