Birla Industrial & Technological Museum to Host Live Viewing of Planetary Parade and More

The Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM), a key institution under the National Council of Science Museums, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is set to offer an exciting opportunity for science enthusiasts to witness a rare cosmic event – the planetary parade. This spectacular alignment of planets will be visible in the evening sky, and BITM will be hosting a series of events from February 5 to 7, 2025, to help the public engage with the celestial phenomenon.

Event Schedule:

February 5, 2025 (3:00 pm – 4:00 pm)Live Demonstration: SPACE-tacular Science ShowBITM will kick off the celebration with an engaging science show, featuring a live demonstration focused on space and planetary science. The show is designed to be both educational and entertaining, making complex astronomical concepts accessible to audiences of all ages.

February 6, 2025 (11:00 am – 12:00 pm)Popular Talk: ‘Disturbing the Universe’ by Prof. Ananda DasguptaJoin Prof. Ananda Dasgupta from the Department of Physical Sciences at the Indian Institute of Science Education & Research, Kolkata, for a thought-provoking talk titled "Disturbing the Universe." This session will be streamed live via YouTube at Birla Museum YouTube Channel, providing valuable insights into the mysteries of the universe.

February 7, 2025 (4:00 pm – 5:00 pm)Virtual Simulation: Sky from Another EyeA unique virtual simulation session will be conducted, offering participants a chance to experience the sky from a completely different perspective. Using advanced technology, the simulation will provide a captivating view of the planetary parade and its cosmic alignment.

February 5 to 7, 2025 (5:30 pm – 6:30 pm)Sky Observation with Telescopes: For those eager to get a closer look at the planetary parade, the museum will provide sky observation sessions with telescopes. These sessions, available from February 5 to 7, will be conducted subject to clear skies, offering an amazing opportunity to explore the night sky under expert guidance.

Whether you're a budding astronomer or simply fascinated by the wonders of the cosmos, BITM's series of events promises an enriching experience for all. Mark your calendars and don’t miss out on this chance to witness a truly cosmic event!