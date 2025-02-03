Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)

Birla Industrial & Technological Museum to Host Live Viewing of Planetary Parade and More

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 Feb 2025
19:50 PM

BITM

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
This spectacular alignment of planets will be visible in the evening sky, and BITM will be hosting a series of events from February 5 to 7, 2025, to help the public engage with the celestial phenomenon
A unique virtual simulation session will be conducted, offering participants a chance to experience the sky from a completely different perspective

The Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM), a key institution under the National Council of Science Museums, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is set to offer an exciting opportunity for science enthusiasts to witness a rare cosmic event – the planetary parade. This spectacular alignment of planets will be visible in the evening sky, and BITM will be hosting a series of events from February 5 to 7, 2025, to help the public engage with the celestial phenomenon.

Event Schedule:

February 5, 2025 (3:00 pm – 4:00 pm)Live Demonstration: SPACE-tacular Science ShowBITM will kick off the celebration with an engaging science show, featuring a live demonstration focused on space and planetary science. The show is designed to be both educational and entertaining, making complex astronomical concepts accessible to audiences of all ages.

ADVERTISEMENT

February 6, 2025 (11:00 am – 12:00 pm)Popular Talk: ‘Disturbing the Universe’ by Prof. Ananda DasguptaJoin Prof. Ananda Dasgupta from the Department of Physical Sciences at the Indian Institute of Science Education & Research, Kolkata, for a thought-provoking talk titled "Disturbing the Universe." This session will be streamed live via YouTube at Birla Museum YouTube Channel, providing valuable insights into the mysteries of the universe.

February 7, 2025 (4:00 pm – 5:00 pm)Virtual Simulation: Sky from Another EyeA unique virtual simulation session will be conducted, offering participants a chance to experience the sky from a completely different perspective. Using advanced technology, the simulation will provide a captivating view of the planetary parade and its cosmic alignment.

February 5 to 7, 2025 (5:30 pm – 6:30 pm)Sky Observation with Telescopes: For those eager to get a closer look at the planetary parade, the museum will provide sky observation sessions with telescopes. These sessions, available from February 5 to 7, will be conducted subject to clear skies, offering an amazing opportunity to explore the night sky under expert guidance.

Whether you're a budding astronomer or simply fascinated by the wonders of the cosmos, BITM's series of events promises an enriching experience for all. Mark your calendars and don’t miss out on this chance to witness a truly cosmic event!

Last updated on 03 Feb 2025
19:51 PM
Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM) Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM) National Council of Science Museums
Similar stories
It was a celebration of youth, creativity, and talent that left an indelible mark on everyone who attended
IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur organises Socio-cultural festival Spring Fest 2025 from January 24 to 2. . .

Gourmet Nite, the flagship event, was graced by Dr Saumitra Mohan, IAS, Secretary Department of Transport, Government of West Bengal, as the Chief Guest
Institute of Hotel Management (IHM)

Institute of Hotel Management organises its flagship culinary festival, Gourmet Nite . . .

Cecil Antony, Chief Mentor, NSHM Knowledge Campus urged students to join the institute and take the next step towards their career aspirations
NSHM Business School

Creating future leaders! NSHM Business School, Kolkata offers UG, PG courses in manag. . .

Dayananda Sagar University

DSU’s FDP on AI & Next-Gen Tech Paves the Way for a Sustainable Future

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
COMEDK

COEMDK UGET 2025: Online registration today at comedk.org- Check last date to apply i. . .

CISF

CISF Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1124 Constable posts at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in- Detai. . .

Representative Image
JEE Mains 2025

JEE Mains Session 2 Registration begins on jeemain.nta.nic.in - Apply by this date

Representative Image
UGC NET December 2024

NTA to close UGC NET December 2024 Answer key Objection Window today on official webs. . .

Representative Image
CBSE 2025

CBSE releases Admit Cards for Class 10, 12 board exam 2025 on Parisha Sangam portal

Cecil Antony, Chief Mentor, NSHM Knowledge Campus urged students to join the institute and take the next step towards their career aspirations
NSHM Business School

Creating future leaders! NSHM Business School, Kolkata offers UG, PG courses in manag. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality