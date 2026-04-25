Bhawanipur Education Society College Hosts the Ultimate Management Showdown — Bonfire ’26

Summary Organized by the Department of Business Administration, this national-level inter-college management powerhouse is ready to set the gold standard for student-led excellence The opening and closing ceremonies will be graced by top-tier corporate icons and visionary entrepreneurs, bridging the gap between the classroom and the boardroom

Kolkata is about to witness a massive surge of corporate adrenaline as The Bhawanipur Education Society College (BESC) prepares to host Bonfire ’26. Organized by the Department of Business Administration, this national-level inter-college management powerhouse is ready to set the gold standard for student-led excellence.

A National Arena for Future Leaders

This isn't just a college fest; it’s a national summit. This year, Bonfire ’26 is going bigger than ever, drawing 40+ premier colleges from every corner of India to the heart of Kolkata. It’s a melting pot of culture, strategy, and high-stakes competition where the country’s brightest minds converge to prove their mettle.

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25+ Events, Infinite Opportunities

With over 25 meticulously designed events, the fest spans the entire spectrum of the business world. Whether you are a numbers whiz, a creative storyteller, or a born leader, there is a domain for you:

* Finance & Marketing: Solving real-world market puzzles.

* Human Resources & Public Relations: Mastering the art of people and perception.

* Entrepreneurship: Pitching the next big disruptor.

* Public Speaking: Influencing the masses with the power of words.

An event of this magnitude is fueled by industry leaders. Bonfire ’26 is proud to be held in association with Edugraph and Selvel One, and is powered by the city’s favorite frequency, 91.9 Friends FM.

The prestige of the fest is further cemented by its guests. The opening and closing ceremonies will be graced by top-tier corporate icons and visionary entrepreneurs, bridging the gap between the classroom and the boardroom.

From intense management simulations to the electric atmosphere of the closing ceremony, Bonfire ’26 is the ultimate platform for networking, skill-building, and witnessing the future of Indian management in action.

At a Glance:

* Host: Department of Business Administration, The Bhawanipur Education Society College

* ⁠Address: 5 Elgin Road, Kolkata 700020

* Scale: 40+ Colleges | 25+ Management Events

* Partners: Edugraph, Selvel One, & 91.9 Friends FM and other valued sponsors

* Location: Kolkata, West Bengal

Are you ready to ignite your potential? The countdown to the ultimate management showdown has begun!