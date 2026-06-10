UGC Gives HEIs Final Deadline to Upload 2025 Academic Records on NAD-ABC Platform

Summary The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), including universities and autonomous colleges, to complete the upload of academic records related to the 2025 examination year. The commission has described the deadline as the final opportunity for institutions to ensure that students’ academic data is available on the national digital repository.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), including universities and autonomous colleges, to complete the upload of academic records related to the 2025 examination year on the National Academic Depository (NAD) and Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) platform by June 30, 2026. The commission has described the deadline as the final opportunity for institutions to ensure that students’ academic data is available on the national digital repository.

According to the latest notification, Vice Chancellors, Directors, Principals, and other institutional heads have been instructed to expedite the uploading process and ensure that all relevant records are submitted within the prescribed timeline. The records to be uploaded include marksheets, grade sheets, and corresponding credit-related data for students who appeared in examinations during the 2025 academic year.

The UGC has made it clear that the upload window will be closed after June 30 and that no fresh opportunity will be provided on the Academic Bank of Credits platform for institutions to upload pending records. As a result, colleges and universities that fail to complete the process within the stipulated timeframe may face difficulties in integrating students' academic achievements into the national credit framework.

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While the commission has indicated that corrections or modifications to records already uploaded may be permitted in exceptional circumstances, such changes will only be allowed in accordance with the established procedures of the NAD-ABC system. Institutions have therefore been advised to verify the accuracy of the information before submission and review the current status of their uploaded records to identify and address any gaps.

The directive also calls upon higher education institutions to conduct an internal assessment of their progress on the ABC portal and take immediate steps to ensure full compliance. Universities and colleges have been specifically asked to upload all marksheets, grade sheets, and associated credit information pertaining to the 2025 examination cycle before the deadline expires.

The latest instruction is linked to a circular issued by the Ministry of Education in May 2026, which highlighted the importance of timely academic record uploads in strengthening the Academic Bank of Credits ecosystem. According to the ministry, academic data linked with students’ APAAR IDs plays a critical role in facilitating seamless credit accumulation, transfer, and redemption across educational institutions.

The Academic Bank of Credits system has been designed to provide students with greater flexibility in their educational journeys by digitally storing and tracking academic credits earned from recognised institutions. The platform enables learners to transfer credits between institutions, pursue multidisciplinary studies, and benefit from flexible pathways in higher education.

The initiative is closely aligned with the vision outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates a student-centric, credit-based education framework featuring multiple entry and exit options. The policy aims to promote lifelong learning opportunities, academic mobility, and interdisciplinary education across the country's higher education system.