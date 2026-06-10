Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Shortly at keralaresults.nic.in; Know Alternative Ways to Check

Summary According to official indications, the results are likely to be announced around 3 PM and will be made available online through multiple official portals More than four lakh students who appeared for the Higher Secondary First Year examinations will be able to access their scorecards once the result link is activated

The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is expected to release the Plus One (Class 11) Result 2026 today, June 10. According to official indications, the results are likely to be announced around 3 PM and will be made available online through multiple official portals.

More than four lakh students who appeared for the Higher Secondary First Year examinations will be able to access their scorecards once the result link is activated.

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Websites to Check

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Students can check their results through the following official websites:

keralaresults.nic.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.gov.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

In addition to the websites, students are also expected to be able to access their results through DigiLocker and SMS services, which can help reduce difficulties caused by heavy traffic on the official portals.

The Kerala Plus One examinations were conducted from March 5 to March 27, 2026, at centres across the state. Students from Science, Commerce and Humanities streams appeared for the examinations.

Following the declaration of results, students who are dissatisfied with their marks will have the opportunity to apply for re-evaluation, scrutiny, or obtain photocopies of their answer scripts.

Applications for these post-result services will have to be submitted through schools along with the prescribed fee. The Directorate is expected to release detailed guidelines and application schedules shortly after the results are announced.

Students are advised to keep their registration details handy and regularly monitor the official websites for the latest updates regarding results and post-result procedures.