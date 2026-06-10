NTA

NTA Releases UGC NET June 2026 City Intimation Slip; Check Admit Card Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Jun 2026
16:22 PM

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Summary
Registered candidates can now check and download the advance exam city slip through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in
The city slip informs candidates about the city in which their examination centre will be located, allowing them to make travel and accommodation arrangements in advance

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for the University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2026. Registered candidates can now check and download the advance exam city slip through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

To access the city intimation slip, candidates must log in using their application number and password.

The city slip informs candidates about the city in which their examination centre will be located, allowing them to make travel and accommodation arrangements in advance. However, it is not the admit card and cannot be used as a document for entry into the examination centre.

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UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download the city slip:

  1. Visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  2. Click on the UGC NET 2026 City Intimation Slip link available on the homepage.
  3. Enter the application number and password.
  4. Submit the details.
  5. The city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Download and save it for future reference

The computer-based UGC NET 2026 examination will be conducted from June 22 to June 30, 2026, in two shifts each day. The examination will be conducted across multiple centres in the country for various subjects.

UGC NET is a national-level eligibility examination conducted to determine candidates' eligibility for:

  • Assistant Professor posts in universities and colleges
  • Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)
  • Admission to PhD programmes in participating institutions

Candidates should note that the city intimation slip is only an advance information document. The UGC NET 2026 admit card, containing details such as the exact examination centre address, reporting time and exam-day instructions, will be issued separately by the NTA closer to the examination date.

Candidates are advised to download the city intimation slip at the earliest and regularly visit the official website for updates regarding admit cards and examination guidelines.

Last updated on 10 Jun 2026
16:23 PM
NTA National Testing Agency UGC NET UGC NET 2026
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