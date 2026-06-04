Managedia 2026 Begins with a Grand Opening at iLEAD; Bringing Together 73 Colleges

Summary The Institute of Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Development (iLEAD) has officially launched the latest edition of its flagship annual management and cultural festival, Managedia 2026. Scheduled from June 2 to June 5, the inter-college extravaganza has already generated tremendous excitement among students and educators, with this year’s theme, “The Takeover

The Institute of Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Development (iLEAD) has officially launched the latest edition of its flagship annual management and cultural festival, Managedia 2026, with a vibrant inaugural ceremony that set the stage for four days of competition, creativity, innovation, and leadership development. Scheduled from June 2 to June 5, the inter-college extravaganza has already generated tremendous excitement among students and educators, with this year’s theme, “The Takeover,” capturing the spirit of ambition, imagination, and transformation.

The opening ceremony witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, faculty members, industry professionals, and distinguished guests, transforming the iLEAD campus into a hub of energy and inspiration. The fest has commenced on an unprecedented scale, drawing participants from 73 colleges and universities and featuring more than 60 events spanning management, business, creativity, sports, fashion, science, technology, and entrepreneurship.

The inauguration was graced by a distinguished panel of guests. iLEAD

The inauguration was graced by a distinguished panel of guests, including renowned danseuse Alokananda Roy, Subhalaksmi Samanta, Founder of PrediQT and Vice President – Business at Rezolve AI, Dr. M.P. Rozario, Founder Member and Principal of St. Sebastian’s School, Kolkata, and Jimmy Tangree, Head of 91.9 Friends FM. The event was hosted by Pradip Chopra, Chairman of iLEAD, and Pragya Chopra, Executive Director of iLEAD.

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Addressing the gathering, Pradip Chopra, Chairman of iLEAD, explained the significance of the fest’s theme. iLEAD

Addressing the gathering, Pradip Chopra explained the significance of the fest’s theme, emphasising that “The Takeover” extends beyond the traditional understanding of business expansion. He encouraged students to view it as an opportunity for creativity, innovation, and personal growth to take centre stage. He urged participants to allow their ideas, talents, and ambitions to overcome limitations and drive them toward excellence in the competitions and activities lined up throughout the festival.

Chief Guest Alokananda Roy lauded iLEAD for its unique educational philosophy. iLEAD

Chief Guest Alokananda Roy lauded iLEAD for its unique educational philosophy, noting that the institution empowers students to transform their passions into meaningful careers. Encouraging participants to break free from conventional thinking, she called upon them to explore their creative potential and embrace new possibilities.

Dr. M.P. Rozario inspired students to maintain a strong competitive spirit while remembering that the true value of participation lies not merely in winning but in the determination, resilience, and courage demonstrated throughout the journey.

Highlighting the importance of innovation in today's rapidly evolving world, Subhalaksmi Samanta emphasised that creativity must be supported by strategic planning and clear execution. She advised students to combine original thinking with a well-defined roadmap to transform ideas into impactful outcomes.

Speaking about emerging industry trends, Jimmy Tangree underlined the transformative influence of Artificial Intelligence across sectors. He remarked that AI is poised to become a critical driver of success in the future and encouraged students to equip themselves with the skills necessary to thrive in a technology-driven landscape.

One of the most remarkable aspects of Managedia 2026 is its extensive participation from institutions across West Bengal and beyond. iLEAD

One of the most remarkable aspects of Managedia 2026 is its extensive participation from institutions across West Bengal and beyond. The festival has welcomed students from leading colleges and universities including Institute of Engineering and Management (IEM), Brainware University, Techno India University, Heritage Business School, Bethune College, Sister Nivedita University, Goenka College of Commerce and Business Administration, Army Institute of Management, Jadavpur University, St. Xavier’s University, IIEST Shibpur, Amity University Kolkata, Netaji Subhash Engineering College, RCC Institute of Information Technology, Heritage Institute of Technology, Swami Vivekananda University, and many others.

The enthusiasm displayed during the inaugural day reflected the core values that Managedia has come to represent over the years—leadership, collaboration, entrepreneurship, innovation, and creative excellence. As the festival continues over the coming days, participants will compete in a wide range of contests, exhibitions, performances, and challenges designed to encourage skill development, teamwork, strategic thinking, and artistic expression.

With its powerful theme, inspiring speakers, large-scale participation, and dynamic programme schedule, Managedia 2026 has begun on a high note. iLEAD

The successful launch of Managedia 2026 is also a testament to the efforts of the iLEAD student council, student club members, faculty mentors, and organisers who have worked tirelessly to conceptualise and execute the event. Their collective dedication has helped create a platform where young minds can learn, network, compete, and showcase their talents.

With its powerful theme, inspiring speakers, large-scale participation, and dynamic programme schedule, Managedia 2026 has begun on a high note and promises an exciting series of events in the days ahead. As the four-day festival progresses toward its conclusion on June 5, it is expected to further strengthen its reputation as one of the region’s most prominent inter-college celebrations of talent, leadership, and innovation.