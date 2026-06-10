Diploma Programme

SBTE Bihar Diploma Result 2026 Declared for Even Semesters; Check Scorecard Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Jun 2026
14:03 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The board activated the result portal on June 9 at 5 PM, enabling thousands of polytechnic students across the state to access their semester scorecards online
Students who are dissatisfied with their scores will be able to apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation once the board opens the application window

The State Board of Technical Education (SBTE), Bihar, has declared the Diploma Semester II/I, IV and VI Examination 2026 (Even) results. The board activated the result portal on June 9 at 5 PM, enabling thousands of polytechnic students across the state to access their semester scorecards online.

The results pertain to the even semester examinations conducted in May 2026 for students enrolled in various engineering and non-engineering diploma programmes at government and private polytechnic institutions affiliated with the board.

Candidates who appeared for the examinations can now check and download their provisional marksheets using their roll numbers through the official SBTE Bihar result portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

SBTE Bihar Diploma Result 2026: Steps to Check

Students can follow these steps to access their results:

  1. Visit the official SBTE Bihar website.
  2. Click on the link for “Diploma Semester-II/I, IV & VI Examination 2026 (Even)” available on the homepage.
  3. You will be redirected to the result page.
  4. Enter your roll number in the required field.
  5. Click on the “Submit” or “Get Result” button.
  6. The subject-wise marksheet will appear on the screen.
  7. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Details on Scorecard

Students are advised to carefully verify the information printed on their digital marksheets. The scorecard contains:

  • Student's name
  • Registration number
  • Roll number
  • Institute code
  • Branch or course name
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Theory examination scores
  • Practical examination scores
  • Overall result status

In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact their respective institutions or the board authorities.

The online result available on the portal serves as a provisional marksheet. The original marksheets and certificates will be distributed through the respective institutions in the coming weeks.

Students who are dissatisfied with their scores will be able to apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation once the board opens the application window. Detailed guidelines, eligibility criteria and application dates for the review process are expected to be announced shortly by SBTE Bihar.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of their downloaded marksheet and regularly check the official website for updates regarding re-evaluation and the distribution of original certificates.

Last updated on 10 Jun 2026
14:07 PM
Diploma Programme Bihar government Results out
Similar stories
Kerala government

Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Shortly at keralaresults.nic.in; Know Alternative Ways to. . .

Maharashtra government

Maharashtra Govt to Establish CET Student Facilitation Centres for Admission Guidance

Rajasthan government

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026 Today; Scorecards to Be Available at predeledraj. . .

Tamil Nadu government

What Is the TNEA Counselling 2026 Random Number? Tie-Breaker Number to Be Released To. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Kerala government

Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Shortly at keralaresults.nic.in; Know Alternative Ways to. . .

Maharashtra government

Maharashtra Govt to Establish CET Student Facilitation Centres for Admission Guidance

Rajasthan government

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026 Today; Scorecards to Be Available at predeledraj. . .

Tamil Nadu government

What Is the TNEA Counselling 2026 Random Number? Tie-Breaker Number to Be Released To. . .

foreign universities

Centre Grants Approval to Multiple Foreign Universities to Establish Campuses in Indi. . .

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB NTPC 2026 Admit Card Released for June 13 Exam; Know Shift Timings, Download Step. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality