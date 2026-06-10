SBTE Bihar Diploma Result 2026 Declared for Even Semesters; Check Scorecard Details Here

Summary The board activated the result portal on June 9 at 5 PM, enabling thousands of polytechnic students across the state to access their semester scorecards online Students who are dissatisfied with their scores will be able to apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation once the board opens the application window

The State Board of Technical Education (SBTE), Bihar, has declared the Diploma Semester II/I, IV and VI Examination 2026 (Even) results. The board activated the result portal on June 9 at 5 PM, enabling thousands of polytechnic students across the state to access their semester scorecards online.

The results pertain to the even semester examinations conducted in May 2026 for students enrolled in various engineering and non-engineering diploma programmes at government and private polytechnic institutions affiliated with the board.

Candidates who appeared for the examinations can now check and download their provisional marksheets using their roll numbers through the official SBTE Bihar result portal.

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SBTE Bihar Diploma Result 2026: Steps to Check

Students can follow these steps to access their results:

Visit the official SBTE Bihar website. Click on the link for “Diploma Semester-II/I, IV & VI Examination 2026 (Even)” available on the homepage. You will be redirected to the result page. Enter your roll number in the required field. Click on the “Submit” or “Get Result” button. The subject-wise marksheet will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Details on Scorecard

Students are advised to carefully verify the information printed on their digital marksheets. The scorecard contains:

Student's name

Registration number

Roll number

Institute code

Branch or course name

Subject-wise marks

Theory examination scores

Practical examination scores

Overall result status

In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact their respective institutions or the board authorities.

The online result available on the portal serves as a provisional marksheet. The original marksheets and certificates will be distributed through the respective institutions in the coming weeks.

Students who are dissatisfied with their scores will be able to apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation once the board opens the application window. Detailed guidelines, eligibility criteria and application dates for the review process are expected to be announced shortly by SBTE Bihar.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of their downloaded marksheet and regularly check the official website for updates regarding re-evaluation and the distribution of original certificates.