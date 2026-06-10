Jharkhand government

Jharkhand PECE 2026 Registration Deadline Extended; Polytechnic Entrance Exam Postponed

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Jun 2026
16:55 PM

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Summary
Candidates seeking admission to diploma programmes in engineering and other disciplines offered by government and private polytechnic institutions in Jharkhand can check the updated schedule on the official website, jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in
According to the revised notification, the last date to submit online applications for Jharkhand PECE 2026 has been extended from June 17 to June 22, 2026

The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has revised the schedule for the Jharkhand Polytechnic Entrance Competitive Examination (PECE) 2026, extending the application deadline and postponing the examination date.

Candidates seeking admission to diploma programmes in engineering and other disciplines offered by government and private polytechnic institutions in Jharkhand can check the updated schedule on the official website, jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

According to the revised notification, the last date to submit online applications for Jharkhand PECE 2026 has been extended from June 17 to June 22, 2026.

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The board has also provided an application correction window, allowing registered candidates to edit their submitted forms on June 23 and 24, 2026.

JCECEB has postponed the Jharkhand PECE 2026 examination. The entrance test, which was earlier scheduled to be held on July 5, will now be conducted on July 12, 2026.

The examination will be organised at various district headquarters across the state, including:

  • Ranchi
  • Dhanbad
  • Jamshedpur
  • Bokaro
  • Dumka
  • Palamu
  • Hazaribagh
  • Chaibasa

The admit cards for Jharkhand PECE 2026 will be released four days before the examination date. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official JCECEB website using their login credentials.

The Jharkhand Polytechnic Entrance Competitive Examination (PECE) is a state-level entrance test conducted for admission to diploma courses in engineering and other technical fields offered by polytechnic institutions across Jharkhand.

Candidates who have not yet applied are advised to complete their registrations before June 22 and regularly visit the official website for updates regarding admit cards, examination instructions and counselling schedules.

Last updated on 10 Jun 2026
16:55 PM
Jharkhand government Exam dates
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