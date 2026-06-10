JoSAA Counselling 2026 Mock Round 2 Seat Allotment List Released; Choice Locking Active

Summary Candidates who have registered for the counselling process can now check their mock allotment status on the official website, josaa.nic.in According to the counselling schedule, the Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on June 13, 2026

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the second mock seat allotment list for JoSAA Counselling 2026. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process can now check their mock allotment status on the official website, josaa.nic.in.

The second mock seat allotment was prepared based on the choices filled by candidates up to 5 PM on June 9, 2026. Along with the release of the allotment list, JoSAA has also activated the choice-locking facility, allowing candidates to finalise their preferred academic programmes and institutes before the deadline.

The mock seat allotment is a provisional allocation released to help candidates understand how their current choices may translate into actual seat allotments. It enables aspirants to review, modify, reorder or lock their preferences before the final choice-filling window closes.

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JoSAA Mock 2 Seat Allotment 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to view their allotment status:

Visit the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in. Click on the “JoSAA Counselling 2026 Mock Seat Allotment List 2” link on the homepage. Enter the required login credentials. Click on the submit button. The mock allotment result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save the result for future reference. Take a printout if required.

The registration and choice-filling process for JoSAA 2026 will conclude on June 11, 2026. Candidates who have not yet locked their preferences are advised to carefully review their options and complete the process before the deadline.

According to the counselling schedule, the Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on June 13, 2026.

Following the allotment, candidates will be able to complete online reporting, upload documents, respond to queries and pay the seat acceptance fee. The deadline for fee payment and completion of Round 1 admission formalities is June 26, 2026.

JoSAA counselling facilitates admissions to 138 premier technical institutions across the country for the 2026-27 academic session. These include:

23 IITs

Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bengaluru)

31 NITs

Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST Shibpur)

26 IIITs

56 Other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs)

Seat allocation in the IITs and IISc is based on candidates' ranks in the JEE Advanced 2026, while admissions to the NIT+ system, including NITs, IIITs and GFTIs, are based on ranks obtained in JEE Main 2026.

Seats are distributed across various categories, including OPEN, GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST and PwD categories, in accordance with the approved reservation policy.

Candidates are advised to review their mock allotment carefully and make any necessary changes to their choices before the choice-filling window closes on June 11.