Bhawanipur Education Society College Hosted Communique 2025: The Alchemy of Manifestation

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Sep 2025
15:10 PM

Summary
The Bhawanipur Education Society College hosted its flagship inter-college literary and public speaking fest Communique 2025 on 30th August 2025, curated by the Public Speaking Collective, Vox Populi.

With the theme “The Alchemy of Manifestation”, the entire 6th floor of the campus was transformed into a vibrant hub of gothic, pixie, and mystical creativity. More than ten colleges participated, competing across twelve diverse events designed to challenge imagination, wit, and expression.

The fest was inaugurated by Prof. Dilip Shah, Rector & Dean of Student Affairs, BESC, and opened with spirited performances by Crescendo (Music Collective) and Flames (Dance Collective), setting the stage for a day of exhilarating contests.

Event Highlights

  • Debate (Verbal Transmutation): BESC (OTSE Team) bagged first place, with NSHM and Sister Nivedita University securing second and third positions.
  • Alchemist’s Dilemma (Red Flag Defender): Goenka College emerged winner, followed by BESC (Main Team) and NSHM.
  • Wordlets (Micro-Fiction): BESC (OTSE Team) clinched first place, with MCKVIE and St. Xavier’s College securing the next spots.
  • Spoken Sorcery (Relay Storytelling): BESC (Main Team) won, while Loreto College and NSHM came second and third.
  • Multiverse Madness (What If): St. Xavier’s took the top spot, followed by BESC (Main Team) and NSHM.
  • Manifestation Centre (Mock-A-Podcaster): Jointly won by EICASA–Podcaster and BESC (Main Team)–Guest.
  • Quick Silver (JAM & Verteez): BESC (OTSE Team) emerged victorious, with Goenka and BESC (Main Team) following.
  • Alchemist’s Eye (Literary Interpretation): BESC (OTSE Team) secured first place, followed by Scottish Church College and Jaipuria College.
  • The Spoken Spell (Mushayra): BESC (Main Team) and BESC (OTSE Team) took first and second places, with MCKV third.
  • Ministry of Mayhem (Parody Parliament): Loreto College (OTSE Team) won, while BESC (Main Team) and EICASA came second and third.
  • Vision Alchemist (Vlogging): Goenka College claimed the top position, followed by BESC (Main Team) and Techno India University.
  • The Pivot Principle (Block & Tackle): Basanti Devi College secured first place, with Heritage Law and Jaipuria College next.

The Valedictory Session was addressed by Mr. Parnab Mukherjee, who highlighted the art of communication and quoted Punjabi poet Paash: “Don’t let your dreams die.”

Overall Results

  • Champions: Bhawanipur Education Society College
  • Runners-Up: Goenka College of Commerce and Business Administration

The fest concluded with a high-energy Silent DJ, celebrating the dedication of BESC volunteers who made Communique 2025 a resounding success.

Last updated on 06 Sep 2025
15:11 PM
