Assam SLPRB Announces Recruitment for 1,715 Constable Posts; Applications Open From 16 December

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has issued a new recruitment notification on 5 December 2025, inviting online applications for 1,715 constable posts in the state police force. The vacancies include positions in both the Armed Branch (AB) and Unarmed Branch (UB), forming a major part of the state’s ongoing effort to strengthen policing capacity across districts.

The application window will remain open for a month, from 16 December 2025 to 16 January 2026, allowing eligible candidates sufficient time to register and complete the application process.

Assam Police Constable 2025: Vacancy Breakdown

Constable (Armed Branch – AB)- 663

Constable (Unarmed Branch – UB)- 1052

The official notification released by SLPRB confirms that 663 posts have been allocated to the Armed Branch and 1,052 posts to the Unarmed Branch.

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025

Applications must be submitted online only through the official SLPRB website: slprbassam.in. No offline applications will be accepted.

Steps to register:

Visit slprbassam.in once the application link is activated. Register using a valid mobile number and email ID. Log in and fill in personal, educational, and communication details. Upload scanned copies of: Photograph Signature HSLC/HS certificate Age proof Category documents (if applicable) Photograph Signature HSLC/HS certificate Age proof Category documents (if applicable) Review the application carefully and submit it online. Save or print the acknowledgment page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to verify all information before submission and ensure they meet the eligibility criteria, including age limit and educational qualifications.

The recruitment drive marks another significant step toward enhancing manpower and improving operational efficiency within the Assam Police Department.