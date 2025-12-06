Police recruitment

Assam SLPRB Announces Recruitment for 1,715 Constable Posts; Applications Open From 16 December

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Dec 2025
15:15 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The vacancies include positions in both the Armed Branch (AB) and Unarmed Branch (UB), forming a major part of the state’s ongoing effort to strengthen policing capacity across districts
The application window will remain open for a month, from 16 December 2025 to 16 January 2026, allowing eligible candidates sufficient time to register and complete the application process

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has issued a new recruitment notification on 5 December 2025, inviting online applications for 1,715 constable posts in the state police force. The vacancies include positions in both the Armed Branch (AB) and Unarmed Branch (UB), forming a major part of the state’s ongoing effort to strengthen policing capacity across districts.

The application window will remain open for a month, from 16 December 2025 to 16 January 2026, allowing eligible candidates sufficient time to register and complete the application process.

Assam Police Constable 2025: Vacancy Breakdown

ADVERTISEMENT

Constable (Armed Branch – AB)- 663

Constable (Unarmed Branch – UB)- 1052

The official notification released by SLPRB confirms that 663 posts have been allocated to the Armed Branch and 1,052 posts to the Unarmed Branch.

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025

Applications must be submitted online only through the official SLPRB website: slprbassam.in. No offline applications will be accepted.

Steps to register:

  1. Visit slprbassam.in once the application link is activated.
  2. Register using a valid mobile number and email ID.
  3. Log in and fill in personal, educational, and communication details.
  4. Upload scanned copies of: Photograph Signature HSLC/HS certificate Age proof Category documents (if applicable)
  5. Photograph
  6. Signature
  7. HSLC/HS certificate
  8. Age proof
  9. Category documents (if applicable)
  10. Review the application carefully and submit it online.
  11. Save or print the acknowledgment page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to verify all information before submission and ensure they meet the eligibility criteria, including age limit and educational qualifications.

The recruitment drive marks another significant step toward enhancing manpower and improving operational efficiency within the Assam Police Department.

Last updated on 06 Dec 2025
15:17 PM
Police recruitment Assam Police
Similar stories
Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC)

JPSC Releases PT Result for Forest Range Officer Recruitment Exam 2025- Read Details . . .

WBPRB

WBPRB Releases Constable and Lady Constable Provisional Answer Key 2025; Objection Wi. . .

NTA

NTA Releases City Intimation Slip for SWAYAM July 2025 Exams; Revised Dates Announced

Narendra Modi

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 to Be Held in January; Registrations Open on MyGov Portal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC)

JPSC Releases PT Result for Forest Range Officer Recruitment Exam 2025- Read Details . . .

WBPRB

WBPRB Releases Constable and Lady Constable Provisional Answer Key 2025; Objection Wi. . .

NTA

NTA Releases City Intimation Slip for SWAYAM July 2025 Exams; Revised Dates Announced

Narendra Modi

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 to Be Held in January; Registrations Open on MyGov Portal

XAT 2026

XAT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended - Check Revised Date, Eligibility and Exam Pa. . .

Heritage College

In Pictures| The Heritage College Celebrates Successful Edition of Elixir 4.0

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality