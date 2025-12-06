WBPRB Releases Constable and Lady Constable Provisional Answer Key 2025; Objection Window Open for 7 Days

Summary The recruitment drive aims to fill 11,749 posts across the state The answer key and individual response sheets are available on the official WBPRB portals: prb.wb.gov.in and wbpolice.gov.in

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the provisional answer key for the 2025 Constable and Lady-Constable examination, held on 30 November 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 11,749 posts across the state.

The written examination comprised 85 objective-type questions from English, General Awareness, Reasoning, and Elementary Mathematics, carrying a total of 85 marks. Candidates were given 60 minutes to complete the test. As per the marking scheme, candidates will receive 1 mark for each correct answer, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect response. Unattempted questions carry no penalty.

The release of the provisional answer key enables candidates to estimate their tentative scores, check for discrepancies, and assess their chances of qualifying for the next stages — the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The final answer key, results and cut-off marks will be released after the objection process concludes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The answer key and individual response sheets are available on the official WBPRB portals: prb.wb.gov.in and wbpolice.gov.in. Candidates who identify errors can submit objections within seven days of the answer key’s release. Objections must be emailed to answerkeywprb10@gmail.com, with clear mention of the question number, the nature of the discrepancy, and valid supporting references.

Once the objections are reviewed, the Board will announce the official cut-off marks, which will depend on factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, the number of candidates, and category-wise seat distribution.