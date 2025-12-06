NTA

NTA Releases City Intimation Slip for SWAYAM July 2025 Exams; Revised Dates Announced

Posted on 06 Dec 2025
14:49 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Aspirants registered for various SWAYAM certification courses can now access the intimation slip through the official portal
The SWAYAM July 2025 exams are scheduled to be conducted on 11, 12, 13, and 14 December 2025 at designated centres across the country

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Advance City Intimation Slip for the SWAYAM July 2025 Semester Examinations, enabling candidates to check their allotted examination city ahead of the test. Aspirants registered for various SWAYAM certification courses can now access the intimation slip through the official portal.

The SWAYAM July 2025 exams are scheduled to be conducted on 11, 12, 13, and 14 December 2025 at designated centres across the country. However, the Agency has revised the exam dates for three specific courses due to unavoidable circumstances.

Revised Exam Schedule For Selected SWAYAM Courses

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Basic Concepts in Education: 15 December 2025
  • Basic Instructional Methods: 16 December 2025
  • Student Psychology: 16 December 2025

SWAYAM July 2025 Semester Exam City Slip: Steps to Download

Candidates can obtain their exam city details by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official NTA SWAYAM portal at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam.
  2. Click on the ‘SWAYAM July 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip’ link.
  3. Enter your Email ID/Application Number and Date of Birth.
  4. Submit the credentials to view the allotted exam city.
  5. Download and save the intimation slip for future use.

The Agency has also confirmed that the SWAYAM exams will be conducted in two shifts—from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm—with each paper spanning 180 minutes.

This examination cycle covers 648 SWAYAM courses, offering learners nationwide an opportunity to earn certifications under the government’s flagship digital learning initiative

Last updated on 06 Dec 2025
14:49 PM
NTA Swayam exam city allotment
Similar stories
Narendra Modi

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 to Be Held in January; Registrations Open on MyGov Portal

XAT 2026

XAT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended - Check Revised Date, Eligibility and Exam Pa. . .

WBPRB

WBPRB SI Exam Date 2025 Announced - West Bengal Police Admit Card to be Out on Dec 22

Representational Image
artificial intelligence (AI)

Arunachal Govt, IIT-Delhi Launch Free AI Training for Students - What Will the Sessio. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Narendra Modi

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 to Be Held in January; Registrations Open on MyGov Portal

XAT 2026

XAT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended - Check Revised Date, Eligibility and Exam Pa. . .

Heritage College

In Pictures| The Heritage College Celebrates Successful Edition of Elixir 4.0

IHM Kolkata

IHM Taratala Kolkata Concludes Annual Cake Mixing Ceremony; Honours the 'Pink Force' . . .

WBPRB

WBPRB SI Exam Date 2025 Announced - West Bengal Police Admit Card to be Out on Dec 22

Representational Image
artificial intelligence (AI)

Arunachal Govt, IIT-Delhi Launch Free AI Training for Students - What Will the Sessio. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality