NTA Releases City Intimation Slip for SWAYAM July 2025 Exams; Revised Dates Announced

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Advance City Intimation Slip for the SWAYAM July 2025 Semester Examinations, enabling candidates to check their allotted examination city ahead of the test. Aspirants registered for various SWAYAM certification courses can now access the intimation slip through the official portal.

The SWAYAM July 2025 exams are scheduled to be conducted on 11, 12, 13, and 14 December 2025 at designated centres across the country. However, the Agency has revised the exam dates for three specific courses due to unavoidable circumstances.

Revised Exam Schedule For Selected SWAYAM Courses

Basic Concepts in Education: 15 December 2025

Basic Instructional Methods: 16 December 2025

Student Psychology: 16 December 2025

SWAYAM July 2025 Semester Exam City Slip: Steps to Download

Candidates can obtain their exam city details by following these steps:

Visit the official NTA SWAYAM portal at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam. Click on the ‘SWAYAM July 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip’ link. Enter your Email ID/Application Number and Date of Birth. Submit the credentials to view the allotted exam city. Download and save the intimation slip for future use.

The Agency has also confirmed that the SWAYAM exams will be conducted in two shifts—from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm—with each paper spanning 180 minutes.

This examination cycle covers 648 SWAYAM courses, offering learners nationwide an opportunity to earn certifications under the government’s flagship digital learning initiative