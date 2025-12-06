XAT 2026

XAT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended - Check Revised Date, Eligibility and Exam Pattern

Posted on 06 Dec 2025
The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, has announced an extension of the XAT 2026 registration deadline.
The national-level entrance test is scheduled to be held on January 4, 2026.

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, has announced an extension of the XAT 2026 registration deadline, giving MBA and PGDM aspirants additional time to complete their application process. Eligible candidates can now apply for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) until December 11, through the official website - xatonline.in.

As per the eligibility criteria, candidates holding a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university are eligible to apply. Students in the final year of their undergraduate courses are also permitted to register. The institute has clarified that there is no minimum percentage requirement for appearing in XAT, although individual participating institutes may enforce their own academic cut-offs.

To complete the registration, applicants must provide essential details such as their name, email address, and mobile number. The national-level entrance test is scheduled to be held on January 4, 2026, in a single afternoon shift from 2 PM to 5 PM.

XAT 2026 serves as a crucial gateway for students seeking admission to MBA and Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programmes offered by XLRI and numerous other management institutions across India. According to the official website, over 250 institutes will accept XAT 2026 scores for their management admission cycles.

The computer-based test will assess candidates across four key sections: Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning, Decision Making, Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation, and General Knowledge.

