Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 to Be Held in January; Registrations Open on MyGov Portal

The ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s annual interactive session with students, parents and teachers, is set to take place in January 2026. The Ministry of Education has announced that applications for participation are now open on the MyGov portal at innovateindia1.mygov.in, with the deadline fixed for January 11, 2026.

Students from Class 6 onwards, along with teachers and parents from across India, are eligible to apply for the upcoming edition. PPC is a flagship initiative aimed at addressing crucial issues related to academic life, including exam stress, mental health, performance pressure and anxiety, ahead of the annual board examinations.

According to officials, all registered participants who complete the designated activities on the portal will receive a certificate of participation issued by MyGov.

Over the years, Pariksha Pe Charcha has evolved into one of the country’s largest public engagement programmes. The government noted that participation surged dramatically from just 22,000 applicants in its first edition in 2018 to more than 3.56 crore registrants in the 8th edition held in 2025. Additionally, 1.55 crore individuals joined nationwide Jan Andolan activities linked to PPC 2025, taking total engagement to nearly 5 crore participants.

Last year’s edition also earned global recognition, setting a Guinness World Record for participation, with students from over 245 countries, teachers from 154 nations, and parents from 149 countries taking part.

With the 2026 edition approaching, officials expect even higher enthusiasm as the programme continues to expand its reach and relevance among exam-bound students across the globe.