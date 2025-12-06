Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC)

JPSC Releases PT Result for Forest Range Officer Recruitment Exam 2025- Read Details Here

Posted on 06 Dec 2025
15:07 PM

Summary
The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has declared the Preliminary Test (PT) result for the Forest Range Officer (FRO) Recruitment Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam held on 29 June 2025 can now access and download their results from the Commission’s official website, jpsc.gov.in.

The PT result has been published in PDF format, featuring the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of the recruitment process. This recruitment drive aims to fill 170 vacancies for the post of Forest Range Officer across Jharkhand. Successful candidates will now proceed to the subsequent stages as per the selection procedure laid out by the Commission.

JPSC Forest Range Officer PT Result 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official JPSC website at jpsc.gov.in.
  2. Navigate to the “Latest Updates” or “Results” section on the homepage.
  3. Click on the link labeled “PT result of the recruitment of Forest Range Officer 2025.”
  4. The result PDF will open.
  5. Search for your roll number in the list of qualified candidates.
  6. Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly verify their roll numbers and keep a copy of the result document safely until the entire recruitment process concludes

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Results out
