OAV Result 2026 Announced - Check Scorecard Download Link and Admission Criteria

Summary The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) has officially announced the results of the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OAVET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for admission to Class 6 and lateral entry into Classes 7, 8, and 9 for the 2026–27 academic session can now check their qualifying status online at the official website.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) has officially announced the results of the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OAVET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for admission to Class 6 and lateral entry into Classes 7, 8, and 9 for the 2026–27 academic session can now check their qualifying status online at the official website, oav.edu.in.

Along with OAVET 2026, the board has also announced the results of the Odisha Mining Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OMAVET) 2026. As per the official notification, the results for both entrance examinations were published on February 18, 2026, and have been made available for download from 6 PM onwards on the same day.

The entrance examination was conducted on January 9, 2026. Selection of candidates will be carried out strictly on the basis of merit and subject to seat availability in the respective schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

To access the OAV Result 2026, candidates must visit the official website and click on the relevant result link displayed on the homepage. After entering their roll number and submitting the details, the scorecard will appear on the screen. Applicants are advised to download and retain a copy of the result for future reference.

Following the announcement of results, BSE Odisha will publish district-wise and block-wise merit lists. Admission to Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas will depend on the rank secured by candidates in these merit lists. Subsequently, individual Adarsha Vidyalayas will release selection lists and call shortlisted candidates for document verification.

Candidates reporting for admission must carry essential documents, including a Transfer Certificate (TC) from their previous school, a Residential Certificate to confirm eligibility for the specific block, a Category or Caste Certificate (if applicable), Aadhaar Card, and passport-sized photographs. Final admission will be granted only after successful verification of these documents.