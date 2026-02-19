Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE)

OAV Result 2026 Announced - Check Scorecard Download Link and Admission Criteria

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Feb 2026
09:34 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) has officially announced the results of the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OAVET) 2026.
Candidates who appeared for admission to Class 6 and lateral entry into Classes 7, 8, and 9 for the 2026–27 academic session can now check their qualifying status online at the official website.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) has officially announced the results of the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OAVET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for admission to Class 6 and lateral entry into Classes 7, 8, and 9 for the 2026–27 academic session can now check their qualifying status online at the official website, oav.edu.in.

Along with OAVET 2026, the board has also announced the results of the Odisha Mining Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OMAVET) 2026. As per the official notification, the results for both entrance examinations were published on February 18, 2026, and have been made available for download from 6 PM onwards on the same day.

The entrance examination was conducted on January 9, 2026. Selection of candidates will be carried out strictly on the basis of merit and subject to seat availability in the respective schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

To access the OAV Result 2026, candidates must visit the official website and click on the relevant result link displayed on the homepage. After entering their roll number and submitting the details, the scorecard will appear on the screen. Applicants are advised to download and retain a copy of the result for future reference.

Following the announcement of results, BSE Odisha will publish district-wise and block-wise merit lists. Admission to Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas will depend on the rank secured by candidates in these merit lists. Subsequently, individual Adarsha Vidyalayas will release selection lists and call shortlisted candidates for document verification.

Candidates reporting for admission must carry essential documents, including a Transfer Certificate (TC) from their previous school, a Residential Certificate to confirm eligibility for the specific block, a Category or Caste Certificate (if applicable), Aadhaar Card, and passport-sized photographs. Final admission will be granted only after successful verification of these documents.

Last updated on 19 Feb 2026
09:34 AM
Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan Result Scorecard
Similar stories
COMEDK

COMEDK Opens UGET 2026 Mock Test Portal; TAT from April 29

India Post

India Post Opens GDS 2026 Application Correction Window; 28,636 Vacancies Announced

Himachal Pradesh

HPRCA Releases HP JBT Admit Card 2026; CBT Exam from February 25

National Institute of Design

NID Announces DAT MDes Mains 2026 Schedule; Studio Test on March 8

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Himachal Pradesh

HPRCA Releases HP JBT Admit Card 2026; CBT Exam from February 25

COMEDK

COMEDK Opens UGET 2026 Mock Test Portal; TAT from April 29

NIT Trichy

22nd Edition of Pragyan ’26 Returns to NIT Tiruchirappalli with Theme “Anachronia. . .

India Post

India Post Opens GDS 2026 Application Correction Window; 28,636 Vacancies Announced

IIM Calcutta

IIM Calcutta, Gnothi Seauton Unveil Storytelling Course Focusing on Leadership and Pi. . .

National Institute of Design

NID Announces DAT MDes Mains 2026 Schedule; Studio Test on March 8

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality