BESC Launches Its First Inter-College Tech & Gaming Fest ‘e-Utopia 1.0’

The Department of Computer Science at The Bhawanipur Education Society College (BESC) marked a significant milestone by successfully hosting its first Inter-College Tech & Gaming Fest, e-Utopia 1.0, on December 12th and 13th, 2025. The two-day event brought together undergraduate students from Computer Science and allied disciplines across Kolkata, offering a dynamic platform that blended technology, creativity, analytical thinking, and competitive spirit.

The fest reflected the growing strength of the Science Section at the Bhawanipur Education Society College, which has steadily built a reputation for academic rigor, industry-relevant learning, and student-centric initiatives. With strong faculty mentorship, modern laboratory infrastructure, and a culture that encourages innovation and research, the Science departments at BESC continue to create opportunities for students to engage meaningfully with emerging technologies. e-Utopia 1.0 emerged as a natural extension of this academic environment, showcasing the department’s commitment to experiential learning and interdisciplinary collaboration.

Conceived and executed as a student-driven initiative, e-Utopia 1.0 provided students with hands-on exposure to planning, sponsorship outreach, coordination, and execution of a large-scale inter-college event. This process significantly enhanced students’ communication, leadership, and organizational skills, complementing their technical knowledge. The initiative also demonstrated the ability of science students to translate classroom learning into real-world applications through teamwork and problem-solving.

Industry support played a crucial role in the success of the fest. Data Chef and Kaara – by Ranjita Sheth joined as Platinum Sponsors, presenting the event, while H.R. Synergies and AK-SFX supported it as Gold Sponsors. In addition, Tardis associated with the fest as the Event Title Sponsor for the business idea pitching competition, Synapse. These collaborations highlighted the growing trust between industry and the Science departments at BESC, reinforcing the relevance of academic initiatives aligned with professional expectations.

The fest featured a diverse range of competitions spanning coding, business innovation, debate, chess, gaming, and speed-cubing. Academic depth and intellectual rigor were particularly evident in the debate and business pitching events, which were judged by eminent academicians and industry experts. Student performances reflected not only technical competence but also clarity of thought, creativity, and confidence—qualities actively nurtured within the Science section of the college.

With participation from multiple reputed institutions, e-Utopia 1.0 also strengthened inter-college networking and peer learning. Students interacted with peers from different academic backgrounds, exchanging ideas and perspectives, thereby enriching the overall learning experience.

The fest concluded with prize distribution ceremonies across events, celebrating outstanding performances by participants.

In the competitive coding event A Glitch in the Matrix, conducted on the CodeChef platform, Sourab Kumar and Prince Kumar from Heritage Institute of Technology secured the first prize, followed by Koena Chatterjee (BESC) and Indraneel Bose (IIT Patna) in second place, while Shirsak Majumder from Heritage Institute of Technology finished third.

The chess competition iQ² was won by Naveen Thapa from St. Thomas College of Engineering, with Ayush Kumar Singh from BESC securing second place.

In the debate competition Game of Wits, Suhana Singh from BESC (Economics) emerged as the winner, while Mayank Paul from BESC (Computer Science) finished as the runner-up.

The business idea pitching competition Synapse saw Saswata Halder from Asutosh College claim the top prize, followed by Rudra Ojha and Tanish Jain from BESC in second place, and Piyush Kumar from Heritage Institute of Technology in third.

The gaming event Hack & Hustle was won by a team from BESC comprising Daksh Patawari, Vineet Khaitan, Sanskar Mehta, and Amit Kumar Yadav.

The speed-cubing competition Rubix³ was claimed by Joy Sengupta from Scottish Church College.

As its inaugural edition, e-Utopia 1.0 laid a strong foundation for becoming a flagship annual event at BESC. The success of the fest signals a promising future where the Science section continues to lead innovative academic and co-curricular initiatives. With sustained institutional support, student enthusiasm, and growing industry engagement, e-Utopia is poised to evolve into a prominent platform celebrating technology, innovation, and scientific temperament in the years to come.