Railway Recruitment Board Revises RRB JE Exam 2026 Dates; City Intimation Slip Out

Summary The computer-based test (CBT) will now be conducted on February 19, 20, and 25, 2026 This recruitment drive will fill 2,585 JE posts, up from the earlier 2,569

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the revised dates for the Junior Engineer (JE) Exam 2026 along with the exam city intimation slip for candidates. The computer-based test (CBT) will now be conducted on February 19, 20, and 25, 2026. Candidates can check the updated schedule and download their city slips through the official websites of regional RRBs.

This recruitment drive will fill 2,585 JE posts, up from the earlier 2,569. The number of vacancies has been increased in the Chennai and Jammu-Srinagar RRB regions, with 169 posts in Chennai and 95 posts in Jammu-Srinagar.

RRB JE Exam City Slip 2026: Steps to Download

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website of your regional RRB. Click on the RRB JE city intimation slip link on the home page. Enter your login credentials on the new page. Submit the details to view your exam city slip. Download and check the slip carefully. Keep a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates must undergo Aadhaar-linked biometric verification at the exam centre. Original Aadhaar cards or e-verified printouts are required. Those who haven’t completed Aadhaar verification are advised to log in at rrbapply.gov.in to complete the process for smooth entry into the examination hall.