AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Soon For Class 11, 12 Students; BIEAP Releases Important Instructions
Posted on 11 Feb 2026
14:49 PM
The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has not yet released the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 for Class 11 and Class 12 students. Once issued, candidates can download the admit card from the official website bie.ap.gov.in.
Exam Details
Candidates must verify their Name, Medium, and Subjects listed on the hall ticket. Any discrepancies should be reported and rectified through the RIO/DIEO via the school Principal before the examination day.
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to Download
Students are advised to keep checking the official BIEAP website for the live release of the hall ticket to ensure timely access before exams.