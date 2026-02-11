AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Soon For Class 11, 12 Students; BIEAP Releases Important Instructions

Summary Once issued, candidates can download the admit card from the official website bie.ap.gov.in Candidates must verify their Name, Medium, and Subjects listed on the hall ticket

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has not yet released the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 for Class 11 and Class 12 students. Once issued, candidates can download the admit card from the official website bie.ap.gov.in.

Exam Details

Class 11 (1st Year): February 23 – March 24, 2026, from 9 am to 12 noon.

Class 12 (2nd Year): February 24 – March 23, 2026, from 9 am to 12 noon. All exams will be conducted in a single shift across the state.

Candidates must verify their Name, Medium, and Subjects listed on the hall ticket. Any discrepancies should be reported and rectified through the RIO/DIEO via the school Principal before the examination day.

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to Download

Visit bie.ap.gov.in. Click on the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 link on the home page. Enter your registration details on the new page. Click Submit to view your hall ticket. Download and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Students are advised to keep checking the official BIEAP website for the live release of the hall ticket to ensure timely access before exams.