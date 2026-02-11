Bar Council of India Opens Registrations for AIBE XXI; Exam Scheduled Announced

Summary The application process has begun on the official websites — barcouncilofindia.org and allindiabarexamination.com Along with opening the registration window, the BCI also announced the examination schedule

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Tuesday commenced registrations for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXI. The application process has begun on the official websites — barcouncilofindia.org and allindiabarexamination.com.

Along with opening the registration window, the BCI also announced the examination schedule. The AIBE XXI will be conducted on June 7, 2026.

The All India Bar Examination serves as a mandatory qualifying test for law graduates who have enrolled as advocates after 2010. Clearing the examination is essential for advocates to practice law before courts in India.

According to the official schedule, the last date to register for AIBE XXI is April 30, while the final date for fee payment through online mode is May 1. Candidates will be allowed to make corrections to their application forms until May 3. Admit cards for the examination will be released from May 22 onwards.

For general category candidates, the registration fee has been fixed at ₹3,500, along with an additional ₹60 towards bank charges.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria and complete the registration process within the stipulated timeline to avoid last-minute inconvenience.