Bar Council of India

Bar Council of India Opens Registrations for AIBE XXI; Exam Scheduled Announced

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Feb 2026
18:57 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The application process has begun on the official websites — barcouncilofindia.org and allindiabarexamination.com
Along with opening the registration window, the BCI also announced the examination schedule

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Tuesday commenced registrations for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXI. The application process has begun on the official websites — barcouncilofindia.org and allindiabarexamination.com.

Along with opening the registration window, the BCI also announced the examination schedule. The AIBE XXI will be conducted on June 7, 2026.

The All India Bar Examination serves as a mandatory qualifying test for law graduates who have enrolled as advocates after 2010. Clearing the examination is essential for advocates to practice law before courts in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the official schedule, the last date to register for AIBE XXI is April 30, while the final date for fee payment through online mode is May 1. Candidates will be allowed to make corrections to their application forms until May 3. Admit cards for the examination will be released from May 22 onwards.

For general category candidates, the registration fee has been fixed at ₹3,500, along with an additional ₹60 towards bank charges.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria and complete the registration process within the stipulated timeline to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

Last updated on 11 Feb 2026
18:59 PM
Bar Council of India AIBE XXI Bar Council of India (BCI)
Similar stories
National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Approves 777 New PG Medical Seats; Total UG & PG Seats Surge to Record 20,098, Ka. . .

BIEAP

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Soon For Class 11, 12 Students; BIEAP Releases Important In. . .

Railway Recruitment Board

Railway Recruitment Board Revises RRB JE Exam 2026 Dates; City Intimation Slip Out

Kerala government

CEE Kerala Allows Candidates to Add Courses to KEAM 2026 Application Form; Know Detai. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Approves 777 New PG Medical Seats; Total UG & PG Seats Surge to Record 20,098, Ka. . .

BIEAP

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Soon For Class 11, 12 Students; BIEAP Releases Important In. . .

Railway Recruitment Board

Railway Recruitment Board Revises RRB JE Exam 2026 Dates; City Intimation Slip Out

Kerala government

CEE Kerala Allows Candidates to Add Courses to KEAM 2026 Application Form; Know Detai. . .

Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

CISCE ISC 12th Board Exams Kick Off Tomorrow; English Paper 1 on February 13

IISER

IISER Announces IAT 2026 Date for Admission to BS, BS-MS, and BTech Programmes; Know . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality