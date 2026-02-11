Kerala government

CEE Kerala Allows Candidates to Add Courses to KEAM 2026 Application Form; Know Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Feb 2026
14:35 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can update their applications on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in until February 12, 5 pm
According to the official notification, only candidates who qualify NEET UG 2026 conducted by the NTA will be eligible for medical and allied courses, while architecture courses require qualification in the NATA exam conducted by the Council of Architecture

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has opened a facility for candidates to add additional medical, pharmacy, architecture, and engineering courses to their KEAM 2026 applications. Candidates can update their applications on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in until February 12, 5 pm.

Candidates adding new courses must pay the same application fee as before: Rs 925 for General category, Rs 400 for SC, while ST candidates are exempted from any fee.

According to the official notification, only candidates who qualify NEET UG 2026 conducted by the NTA will be eligible for medical and allied courses, while architecture courses require qualification in the NATA exam conducted by the Council of Architecture.

ADVERTISEMENT

KEAM 2026 serves as the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, architecture, pharmacy, and allied fields across Kerala. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from April 17 to 23, 2026, in Kerala, New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and the UAE.

Last updated on 11 Feb 2026
14:38 PM
Kerala government KEAM 2026
Similar stories
Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

CISCE ISC 12th Board Exams Kick Off Tomorrow; English Paper 1 on February 13

IISER

IISER Announces IAT 2026 Date for Admission to BS, BS-MS, and BTech Programmes; Know . . .

ICMAI

CMA December Session 1 Results 2025 Out, Jaipur and Kolkata Students Shine; Toppers L. . .

NEET counselling

UP NEET PG Round 3 Counselling Schedule Revised; Over 1,450 MD/MS Seats Remain Vacant

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

CISCE ISC 12th Board Exams Kick Off Tomorrow; English Paper 1 on February 13

IISER

IISER Announces IAT 2026 Date for Admission to BS, BS-MS, and BTech Programmes; Know . . .

ICMAI

CMA December Session 1 Results 2025 Out, Jaipur and Kolkata Students Shine; Toppers L. . .

NEET counselling

UP NEET PG Round 3 Counselling Schedule Revised; Over 1,450 MD/MS Seats Remain Vacant

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026 for Typing Skill Test Released; Download Link Here

Bar Council of India

AIBE XXI Registration to Begin Tomorrow at allindiabarexamination.com, Exam Scheduled. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality