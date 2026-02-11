CEE Kerala Allows Candidates to Add Courses to KEAM 2026 Application Form; Know Details

Summary Candidates can update their applications on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in until February 12, 5 pm According to the official notification, only candidates who qualify NEET UG 2026 conducted by the NTA will be eligible for medical and allied courses, while architecture courses require qualification in the NATA exam conducted by the Council of Architecture

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has opened a facility for candidates to add additional medical, pharmacy, architecture, and engineering courses to their KEAM 2026 applications. Candidates can update their applications on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in until February 12, 5 pm.

Candidates adding new courses must pay the same application fee as before: Rs 925 for General category, Rs 400 for SC, while ST candidates are exempted from any fee.

According to the official notification, only candidates who qualify NEET UG 2026 conducted by the NTA will be eligible for medical and allied courses, while architecture courses require qualification in the NATA exam conducted by the Council of Architecture.

KEAM 2026 serves as the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, architecture, pharmacy, and allied fields across Kerala. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from April 17 to 23, 2026, in Kerala, New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and the UAE.