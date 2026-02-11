CISCE ISC 12th Board Exams Kick Off Tomorrow; English Paper 1 on February 13

Summary As per the ISC Class 12 date sheet 2026, the exams will be conducted from February 12 to April 6, covering 50 subjects at the Class 12 level. In comparison, the ICSE Class 10 exams cover 75 subjects The ISC theory exams will start at 2 pm and continue for three hours, with students allowed 15 minutes to read the question paper before writing

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will commence the ISC Class 12 board exams 2026 from February 12, with Psychology scheduled as the first paper. Approximately 1.5 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examinations.

As per the ISC Class 12 date sheet 2026, the exams will be conducted from February 12 to April 6, covering 50 subjects at the Class 12 level. In comparison, the ICSE Class 10 exams cover 75 subjects.

The ISC theory exams will start at 2 pm and continue for three hours, with students allowed 15 minutes to read the question paper before writing. The board has advised candidates to reach the exam hall at least 30 minutes before the scheduled start time.

The timetable has been designed to maintain a balanced academic calendar, ensuring reasonable preparation time between major subjects wherever possible. Following the Psychology paper, the ISC Class 12 English Paper 1 will be held on February 13.

It is mandatory for students to carry their ISC admit card 2026 to the exam hall, as entry will not be permitted without it.