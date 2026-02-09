RoboCon 3.0 at IIEST Shibpur Highlights Student Innovation in Robotics

Summary RoboCon 3.0, the annual robotics showcase organised by Team Robodarshan at the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur, concluded successfully after two days of intensive innovation and hands-on learning. Held on January 31 and February 1, 2026, the event brought together enthusiastic student participants from across the campus.

RoboCon 3.0, the annual robotics showcase organised by Team Robodarshan at the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur, concluded successfully after two days of intensive innovation and hands-on learning. Held on January 31 and February 1, 2026, the event brought together enthusiastic student participants from across the campus, offering a dynamic platform to explore robotics, automation, and emerging technologies beyond the traditional classroom setting.

Designed to foster experiential learning, RoboCon 3.0 encouraged students to work in teams to conceptualise, design, and demonstrate functional robotic systems. Participants applied theoretical knowledge from robotics, control systems, electronics, and artificial intelligence to solve practical challenges, reinforcing the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration in modern engineering.

A major highlight of the event was Autonomix, an AI and robotics hackathon conducted in collaboration with Neurologic AI. During the hackathon, teams were presented with real-world engineering problem statements and tasked with developing feasible prototypes and solution architectures within a limited timeframe. An external panel of experts evaluated the solutions based on innovation, technical depth, feasibility, and clarity of presentation, adding an industry-aligned perspective to the competition.

RoboCon 3.0 also featured several engaging competitive events that tested students’ technical precision and creativity. GyroBot challenged participants to design self-balancing robotic systems, while LineX assessed speed, control, and algorithmic efficiency in autonomous line-following robots. Among the most captivating events was the Autonomous Fire-Fighting Robot Challenge, FireFix, where teams developed robots capable of navigating an arena, detecting fire sources, and responding independently without human intervention. The challenge underscored the growing relevance of robotics in safety, disaster management, and real-world emergency response scenarios.

According to the organisers, the event served as a strong platform for experimentation, collaboration, and skill-building. The quality of prototypes and presentations reflected a rising interest among students in applied robotics, artificial intelligence, and system-level engineering.

The organising team extended heartfelt appreciation to all participants, mentors, judges, and volunteers whose collective efforts ensured the success of RoboCon 3.0. Reaffirming its mission, Team Robodarshan expressed its commitment to continuing initiatives that promote hands-on engineering, innovation, and practical problem-solving within the IIEST Shibpur campus.