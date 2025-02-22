BESC

BESC Carnival 2025: A Thrilling Return to the Campus

BESC

The Bhawanipur Education Society College (BESC) is all set to light up the campus with its much-awaited annual Carnival 2025, marking a grand comeback after a two-year hiatus. The exciting event will take place on February 25th and 26th, 2025, offering an unforgettable experience for everyone who walks through its doors. This year's theme is inspired by the global sensation "Squid Games", the survival thriller that took Netflix by storm. The carnival aims to capture the attention of Generation Z, offering an immersive experience that blends the excitement of the popular series with live entertainment and vibrant stalls.

What’s in Store?

The two-day extravaganza will begin at 12 P.M. on both days and will unfold within the college premises. Entrance to the event will require an entry fee of INR 120, which is a small price for a full day of fun and entertainment. What's even better? INR 100 of that fee will be returned to you as coupons, which can be used at over 30 different stalls spread throughout the carnival.

These stalls will offer a wide array of items and activities, including accessories, clothing, perfumes, and posters. For those with a sweet tooth or craving a savory treat, the stalls will also feature a range of food items sure to satisfy your hunger while you explore.

Adrenaline Rush Guaranteed

Apart from the shopping and food, the BESC Carnival 2025 will feature thrilling games that promise an adrenaline rush for attendees of all ages. Whether you're looking for something challenging or just fun to pass the time, there’s no shortage of exciting activities to dive into.

Entertainment and Live Performances

As the festivities continue, visitors will be treated to performances by local Kolkata-based artists, adding a musical and artistic touch to the carnival atmosphere. Whether it's live music, dance, or theater, the performances will be the perfect way to relax and enjoy the vibrant energy of the event.

A Must-Visit Experience

With its exciting combination of activities, entertainment, and a thrilling theme, Carnival 2025 is shaping up to be an unforgettable experience. Whether you're a student, a local resident, or a visitor looking for a unique day out, this carnival is the perfect place to be.

For further updates and sneak peeks into the exciting preparations, don’t forget to follow the official Instagram account of BESC at @thebhawanipurcollege.

So, mark your calendars and head to BESC on February 25th and 26th for an epic celebration that promises to be packed with fun, excitement, and lasting memories!

